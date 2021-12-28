ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Westchester County DA says no criminal charges in Cuomo incident involving State Trooper on his detail

 15 hours ago
The Westchester County District Attorney says she won’t pursue criminal charges against former Governor Andrew Cuomo in connection with allegations of inappropriate kissing made by two women, one of whom was a State Trooper assigned to his detail.

According to published reports, DA Mimi Roach said while there’s evidence that the conduct did occur, her office will not pursue charges “due to the statutory requirements of the criminal laws of New York.” Last week, a Long Island prosecutor said Cuomo would face no criminal charges after the same woman said she “felt violated” by his conduct at an event at Belmont Park in 2019.

In August, Attorney General Letitia James released a report that included accusation of inappropriate conduct by Cuomo from 11 women. Shortly thereafter, the Governor resigned from office, while calling the report inaccurate and political in nature.

Charges are still pending in a case filed in Albany County in October. Cuomo is scheduled to be arraigned January 7th.

