Officer-involved shooting in downtown Savannah leaves 1 dead, GBI investigating

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An officer-involved shooting left one man dead in downtown Savannah Monday night. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to further investigate the shooting.

SPD responded to an armed robbery at the Beauty & Beyond store around 7 p.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard. GBI says officers engaged 31-year-old Kevin Dubois at the scene. GBI says Dubios refused to drop a gun that he was holding and took off running.

During the chase, Dubios pointed a gun at the officers, prompting two officers to shoot him, GBI says. Officers then administered aid and Dubios was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The two officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave with pay, per standard practice, SPD says. SPD found a gun and money at the scene and will continue to investigate the armed robbery.

Police say no one else was injured at the scene. GBI continues to investigate the shooting and no further details were released.

This marks the third shooting in the Hostess City in the past 24 hours and the second officer-invovled shooting in the past week.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.