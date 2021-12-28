ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

GCH releases latest COVID-19 test count

 18 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Fifty tests for COVID-19 were conducted at Geary Community Hospital on Monday of this week. According to a GCH release, 20 of those tests...

Geary County is ranked number one in vaccination rate

Geary County had the top ranking in Kansas when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations with a rate of 81%. The county ranked 15th in the state in COVID-19 cases. The information was provided to the county commission Monday by Interim Health Department Administrator Charles Martinez. There were 90 active COVID-19 cases while one person was hospitalized. There had been 158 Delta variant cases but there had not been any Omicron cases.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Hospital Board receives update on multiple topics

There has been some conversation about possibly shifting staff between clinics at Geary Community Hospital. Theresa Bramlage, Chair of the Hospital Board of Trustees, explained issues with workforce are being experienced nationwide in multiple industries. "Unfortunately healthcare is one them, and so we have staff shortages. And so what we are looking at is just shifting nursing staff from one clinic that might not be as busy, it's just basic management to another clinic that's producing more." Final action on that possibility has not occurred.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
CDC confusion: Move to shorten COVID isolation draws criticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials’ decision to shorten the recommended COVID-19 isolation and quarantine period from 10 days to five is drawing criticism from some medical experts and could create more confusion and fear among Americans. To the dismay of some authorities, the new guidelines allow people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CDC: More mask wearing required after shorter COVID isolation

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Soybean production meeting is scheduled in March

There will be a soybean production meeting on March 2 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Geary County 4-H / Senior Citizens Building. There is a $10 registration fee to cover the cost of a meal. Pre-register by Feb. 23 at the Geary County Extension Office. According to Extension...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
