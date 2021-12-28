GCH releases latest COVID-19 test count

There has been some conversation about possibly shifting staff between clinics at Geary Community Hospital. Theresa Bramlage, Chair of the Hospital Board of Trustees, explained issues with workforce are being experienced nationwide in multiple industries. "Unfortunately healthcare is one them, and so we have staff shortages. And so what we are looking at is just shifting nursing staff from one clinic that might not be as busy, it's just basic management to another clinic that's producing more." Final action on that possibility has not occurred.

