ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, TX

Man Who Allegedly Drove Teen To And From Garland Convenience Store Shooting Charged With Capital Murder, 14-Year-Old Released To Parents

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 20 hours ago

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The alleged driver of the Dodge Ram, who arrived at the scene with the shooter and was seen leaving with the shooter inside the vehicle, turned himself in to Garland Police and was arrested Monday night, Dec. 27.

The pickup has also been located.

Richard Acosta Jr., 33, of Garland is charged with “capital murder – multiple persons.”

His bond is set at $1,000,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hTwM_0dXlPGu700
Richard Acosta Jr. (credit: Garland PD)

Detectives said the 14-year-old boy taken into custody earlier on Monday, has intimate knowledge of the shooting, and he is cooperating with the investigation.

Based on new information in the investigation, the 14-year-old is not being charged at this time, and has been released to his family.

“Now he still remains a person of interest, but there is information that leads to believe someone else may have pulled the trigger,” said Garland Police spokesperson Lt. Pedro Barineau.

This shooting appears to be in retaliation from a previous disturbance, and was believed to be a targeted attack on one or more of the persons inside the store, Garland Police said Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Police said they are still are actively pursuing leads and have executed several search warrants.

“We now believe that one or more of the victims who were shot inside the were involved in a previous disturbance with which, what believe to be the shooter who pulled the trigger,” said Lt. Barineau.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video.

It shows a shirtless boy or man with a handgun approaching the gas station store while crouched. He swings open the door and starts shooting from the doorway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rhi4A_0dXlPGu700
Garland triple murder suspect (surveillance – Garland PD)

Detectives are searching for additional evidence that can positively identify the shooter.

The Garland Police Department is asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS).

The three victims who died have been identified Monday as Xavier Gonzalez, 14, Ivan Noyala, 15, and Rafael Garcia, 17.

CBS 11 spoke with Noyala’s cousin, Fatima Macedonio who describes his personality, “Would make you laugh, he was always very kind, always very helpful. I mean I feel like his childhood was very heavy but he really never showed it, he never showed his downside he always tried to be strong.”

Macedonio said she is puzzled why someone would kill her cousin.

“You’re just speechless and then my Uncle saw it, my grandma was here she heard the shots and I just don’t know how somebody has that heart to put a family through all of that,” she said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Garland Police Arrest 14-Year-Old In Connection With Triple Murder At Convenience Store

UPDATE: Man Who Allegedly Drove 14-Year-Old To And From Garland Convenience Store Shooting Charged With Capital Murder, Teen Released To Parents GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with a triple murder and shooting of one other person Sunday night, Dec. 26 at a convenience store. Garland Police Chief Jeff Bryan said the suspect used a 40-caliber pistol with an extended magazine. The suspect is said to have fired at least 20 rounds. Police released surveillance video of the suspect pulling open the door to the convenience store and start firing. Garland triple murder suspect (surveillance – Garland PD) Police...
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Seek Public’s Help IDing Suspect Involved In ‘Devastating’ Hit And Run Accident

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect and their vehicle involved in a “devastating” Dec. 24 hit-and-run. At about 10:08 a.m., a dark-colored SUV struck a woman as she walked in a crosswalk at 300 W Jefferson Blvd at Bishop Avenue. Dallas Police are seeking information about this SUV involved in a Dec. 24 hit and run. (Credit: Dallas Police Department) The victim was dragged for a “significant” distance then left in the street. The suspect then fled the area eastbound on Jefferson Blvd. Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect or has any information about this offense is asked to contact Detective Kenneth Watson at (214) 671-0015 or by email at kenneth.watson@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 231184-2021.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Person Of Interest Sought In Christmas Day Murder In Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police released a pair of surveillance images Monday, Dec. 27 of a person of interest surrounding a Christmas Day murder. Police said a man was found shot to death on Saturday, Dec. 25 around 10 a.m. at 2808 Westwind Circle. Officers spoke with the girlfriend of the victim who told officers that she found her boyfriend, Deshon Williams, with a gunshot wound. The Fort Worth Police homicide unit is requesting public assistance from anyone who may be able to provide information on this crime. Detectives want to speak with the person in the photos. Person of interest in Christmas Day murder (Fort Worth PD). Detectives said they believe this person may have been one of the last people to have contact with Williams before his death. Anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-4339 or email matthew.barron@fortworthtexas.gov.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garland, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Garland, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Abel Rodriguez In Custody After Police Chase That Started In Mesquite & Weaved Through Dallas

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It was a police chase that happened after officers in Mesquite attempted to pull over a man for a traffic violation on December 27. Today the suspect has been identified. Investigators say it was Abel Rodriguez who wouldn’t stop and lead police on a chase that went the wrong way on one-way streets, through parts of Deep Ellum and onto Interstate-30 and U.S. Highway 75 in Dallas. Mugshot of 25-year-old Abel Rodriguez. (credit: Mesquite Police Department) The car chase, that lasted about 40 minutes, ended when Rodriguez allegedly drove onto a dead end street around 5:45 p.m. and got out of his car and ran. It was only seconds after he stopped that the 25-year-old was taken into custody. Abel Rodriguez is charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

Search Continues For Gunman Who Killed 3 At Garland Convenience Store

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM)— Police in Garland have been working around the clock to track down the gunman responsible for a weekend triple murder in the city. The deadly shooting happened aroud 7:30 Sunday night at a Texaco convenience store in the 700 block of Walnut Street. (credit: CBSDFW.COM) Two of the victims have been identified as Xavier Gonzalez, 14, and Ivan Noyola, 15. Investigators say a white pickup truck pulled up to the store and a man with a gun stepped out of the passenger side and began firing. After the shooting the gunman and the driver sped away from the scene. Three men, whose identities...
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

3 Dead, 1 Wounded After Garland Convenience Store Shooting, Suspect At Large

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police said Sunday night that they were responding to a shooting at a convenience store in the 700 block of W. Walnut St. According to police, a truck pulled up to the store. A man stepped out of the truck with a gun and began firing, walking into the store before running back to his truck. Police said the suspect is a “light-skinned” male with a ballcap and blue surgical mask. He had no shirt on and was wearing basketball shorts. Three male victims were killed and one male victim was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition after the suspect opened fire in a Texaco convenience store. The suspect got away in a white pickup truck and remains at large. Police said they did not have a motive at this time. Police also said that the northbound lanes of Glenbrook are shut down between Austin St. and Glenbrook.
GARLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Convenience Store#Crime Stoppers#Dodge#Garland Police
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Investigating Christmas Morning Murder Off Lasater Road

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating a murder that took place on early Christmas morning off of Lasater Road. At around 3:26 a.m. on Dec. 25, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 14647 Lasater Road. When they arrived, they found an adult man lying in a mobile home parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue rushed to the scene, but pronounced the victim deceased. Currently, police have not identified or arrested any suspects. The circumstances and motive behind the murder are still under investigation, and the victim’s identity has not been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Philip Wheeler by phone at 214-671-3686 or by email at philip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 231600-2021.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Teen Dies After Shooting In Morningside

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A teenager died after a shooting in the Morningside neighborhood yesterday, Fort Worth Police said on Sunday. At about 10:48 p.m. on Christmas Day, Fort Worth Police Department Central Division officers were dispatched to the intersection of Yuma St and E Maddox Ave in response to a shooting call.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Timberview HS Shooting Suspect Timothy Simpkins Arrested Again

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police said Friday that Timothy Simpkins, accused of shooting four students at Timberview High School in October, has been arrested again. A department spokesperson said that Simpkins, 18, had been arrested for an alleged “violation of his bond requirements and is now being held...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Investigating Murder On Robert B Cullum Blvd

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating a murder that took place earlier today on Robert B Cullum Blvd. Police said that at about 12:00 p.m., they responded to a shooting call at 2410 Robert B Cullum Blvd. When they arrived, they found Cornelius Mack Bonner, 40, shot multiple times in his vehicle.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Investigate Late-Night Homicide On S Beckley Avenue

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating a shooting that took place late last night, leaving one man dead. At about 12:56 a.m. on Dec. 24, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 2005 S Beckley Avenue. When they arrived, officers found an adult Latino man lying on the ground in a business parking lot unresponsive with gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. According to the Dallas Police Department, the man did not have an ID on him and the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will attempt to identify him using fingerprint analysis. The investigation is ongoing, and police did not say they had a motive or any suspects. Now, the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit is asking the public for help. They’re encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or via email, referencing case number 230997-2021. Anyone with tips can also call Dallas Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week to submit a tip.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Homeowner Shoots, Kills Neighbor Who Forced Way In, Grand Prairie Police Say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man Grand Prairie Police said forced his way into someone else’s home was shot and killed Thursday afternoon, Dec. 23. Police said it happened in the 2800 block of North Highway 360 around 1:30 p.m. Grand Prairie Police said Elon Thomas, 43, forced his way into a private residence, then the homeowner retrieved a firearm and shot him. Thomas died at the hospital. Detectives believe the suspect and resident were neighbors, and the incident was not random. No arrests have been made and this case remains under investigation, police said.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

9-Year-Old Girl Shot In Dallas, Shooter At-Large

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 9-year-old girl was struck by a bullet during a drive-by shooting Thursday night, Dec. 23 in Oak Cliff. It happened shortly after 7:00 p.m. near the service road of I-35 E near E. Ledbetter Drive. Dallas Police said someone in a gray car shot at...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Man Who Killed Officer In Drunk Driving Accident Was Arrested In May For DWI, But Released A Day Later

SANSOM PARK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Sansom Park Police said today that a man suspected of killing a Euless detective in a drunk driving accident last month had been arrested in May for DWI, but was released without being charged. Dylan Molina’s November 2021 mugshot (Lake Worth Police Dept.) The mishandling of the case and others led two Sansom Park officers to resign, including the chief of police. On May 16, a Sansom Park officer conducted a traffic stop at 3920 Boat Club Road that resulted in Dylan Molina’s arrest on suspicion of DWI. This was the same street where Molina would kill Detective Alex...
SANSOM PARK, TX
CBS DFW

2-Year-Old Victim Of Arlington Drunk Driving Accident Dies

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The two-year-old victim of a drunk driving accident in Arlington on Dec. 21 has died, police said Friday. According to the Arlington Police Department, hospital staff told them that the girl had passed away due to her injuries on Dec. 23. The accident took place on Tuesday, Dec. 21 on the westbound lanes of I-20 near the Hwy 360 interchange around 8:20 p.m. Witnesses told officers Mazda MX5 was driving erratically and struck a Toyota Tundra pickup, causing the pickup to go off the roadway, strike and roll over a guardrail, then land on its side. There were four people inside the Tundra; a 26-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman, a 2-year-old girl, and a 4-year-old girl. All four were rushed to a nearby hospital. The 4-year-old girl’s injuries were relatively minor, while the 2-year-old’s and the adults’ injuries were more severe. The 2-year-old was the most seriously injured and her injuries were considered life-threatening. The driver of the Mazda, 25-year-old Tyler Hampton, was not seriously hurt. Tyler Hampton (Arlington PD) He had been charged with three counts of intoxication assault, and police said that he would also be charged with a count of Intoxication Manslaughter due to the girl’s death.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
93K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy