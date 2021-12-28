Man Who Allegedly Drove Teen To And From Garland Convenience Store Shooting Charged With Capital Murder, 14-Year-Old Released To Parents

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The alleged driver of the Dodge Ram, who arrived at the scene with the shooter and was seen leaving with the shooter inside the vehicle, turned himself in to Garland Police and was arrested Monday night, Dec. 27.

The pickup has also been located.

Richard Acosta Jr., 33, of Garland is charged with “capital murder – multiple persons.”

His bond is set at $1,000,000.

Richard Acosta Jr. (credit: Garland PD)

Detectives said the 14-year-old boy taken into custody earlier on Monday, has intimate knowledge of the shooting, and he is cooperating with the investigation.

Based on new information in the investigation, the 14-year-old is not being charged at this time, and has been released to his family.

“Now he still remains a person of interest, but there is information that leads to believe someone else may have pulled the trigger,” said Garland Police spokesperson Lt. Pedro Barineau.

This shooting appears to be in retaliation from a previous disturbance, and was believed to be a targeted attack on one or more of the persons inside the store, Garland Police said Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Police said they are still are actively pursuing leads and have executed several search warrants.

“We now believe that one or more of the victims who were shot inside the were involved in a previous disturbance with which, what believe to be the shooter who pulled the trigger,” said Lt. Barineau.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video.

It shows a shirtless boy or man with a handgun approaching the gas station store while crouched. He swings open the door and starts shooting from the doorway.

Garland triple murder suspect (surveillance – Garland PD)

Detectives are searching for additional evidence that can positively identify the shooter.

The Garland Police Department is asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS).

The three victims who died have been identified Monday as Xavier Gonzalez, 14, Ivan Noyala, 15, and Rafael Garcia, 17.

CBS 11 spoke with Noyala’s cousin, Fatima Macedonio who describes his personality, “Would make you laugh, he was always very kind, always very helpful. I mean I feel like his childhood was very heavy but he really never showed it, he never showed his downside he always tried to be strong.”

Macedonio said she is puzzled why someone would kill her cousin.

“You’re just speechless and then my Uncle saw it, my grandma was here she heard the shots and I just don’t know how somebody has that heart to put a family through all of that,” she said.