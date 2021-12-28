ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dhaka: Bank executives jailed for stealing Tk 3.7 m

 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDHAKA, Bangladesh - Former Sonali Bank Managing Director Humayun Kabir and seven others have been convicted of embezzling Tk 3.7 million by a Dhaka court. The decision was handed down on...

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Most Dangerous City

What goes into an evaluation of whether or not a city is safe? Crime? Personal liberty? Dangerously dirty air? Bad weather brought on by climate change? The Economist Intelligence Unit released its biennial Safe Cities Index, which attempts to answer the question. According to the index, the world’s most dangerous city is Yangon, the largest […]
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Checks Update: Know If US Citizens Will Receive Cash In 2022

The Federal government ended the stimulus checks after issuing three-round payments. The stimulus checks were introduced to boost the families’ finances affected during the pandemic. However, the financial conditions of low-income families are far from good. The government might consider the extension of the stimulus benefits or the introduction...
The Independent

Paing Takhon: Myanmar celebrity jailed for three years for taking part in mass anti-military coup protests

A prominent celebrity actor and model in Myanmar has been sentenced to three years in prison for taking part in mass protests against junta rule.Paing Takhon, 25, has vocally condemned the military government on social media and also taken part in several mass protests.Mr Takhon was arrested at his house in Yangon by around 50 soldiers who arrived in eight military trucks in April this year, according to his sister.Khin Maung Myint, the actor’s legal adviser, told news agency AFP that he was “jailed for three years with hard labour.”The verdict was delivered on the same day a prosecution witness...
AFP

Indonesia to bring stranded Rohingya refugees to shore after protests

Indonesia on Wednesday said it will let dozens of Rohingya refugees come ashore after protests from locals and the international community over its plan to push them into Malaysian waters. At least 100 mostly women and children aboard a stricken wooden vessel off Aceh province were denied refuge in Indonesia, where authorities on Tuesday said they planned to push them into the neighbouring Southeast Asian country after fixing their boat. After a day-long meeting on Wednesday between officials in the coastal town of Bireun, Jakarta backtracked and said the refugees' boat would be towed to shore on humanitarian grounds. "The decision was taken after considering the emergency condition of the refugees on that boat," said Armed Wijaya, head of the national taskforce on refugees.
American Banker

Amerant Bank in Florida reassigning two senior executives

Amerant Bank in Coral Gables, Florida, has notified Miguel Palacios, its chief business officer, and Alberto Capriles, its chief risk officer, that it will not renew their employment contracts, which terminate March 20, but that it intends to keep them employed as executives. The $7.5 billion-asset Amerant said it plans...
raleighnews.net

UNICEF condemns killing of 35 people including four children in Myanmar

Bangkok [Thailand], December 29 (ANI): UNICEF on Tuesday said that it is shocked and saddened by the reported killing and burning of at least 35 people, including four children and two staff members of the humanitarian organisation Save the Children, in Kayah State in Eastern Myanmar, on 24 December. Credible...
raleighnews.net

Suspected IED blast takes place in Manipur's Imphal, no casualty reported

Imphal (Manipur) [India], December 29 (ANI): A blast, suspected to be from an IED, took place early morning on Wednesday in front of a Gala mal Godown Telipati in Manipur's Imphal East. No casualty was reported in the incident and further investigation into the matter is underway. The incident took...
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
WGN News

Hong Kong pro-democracy news site closes after raid, arrests

HONG KONG (AP) — A vocal pro-democracy website in Hong Kong shut down Wednesday after police raided its office and arrested six current and former editors and board members in a continuing crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. Stand News said in a statement that its website and social media are no longer […]
MarketWatch

Defunct gold mine collapses in Sudan, kills 38 people

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese authorities said at least 38 people were killed Tuesday when a defunct gold mine collapsed in West Kordofan province. The country’s state-run mining company said in a statement the collapse of the closed, non-functioning mine took place in the village of Fuja 435 miles south of the capital of Khartoum. It said there were also injuries without giving a specific tally.
Reuters

Indonesia says will allow stranded Rohingya boat to seek refuge

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will allow a boat packed with Rohingya which had become stranded off its coast to dock in the Southeast Asian country, its security ministry said on Wednesday, after calls from aid organisations to allow the vessel to seek refuge. Local officials in Aceh, a province on...
The Independent

Key FBI informant in Michigan governor kidnapping case charged with fraud

In a fresh development to the high-profile Michigan governor kidnapping case, a key FBI informant has been charged with fraud.Wisconsin native Stephen Robeson was handed the charge last week, accused of defrauding a couple out of an SUV by convincing them to donate to a ‘charity’. He used a fabricated anti-child sex trafficking non-profit as a cover story, the criminal complaint states (via Buzzfeed).Both he, and his accomplice wife, Kimberley Robeson, face up to three and a half years in prison if convicted. These developments complicate an already fraught domestic terrorism case, involving a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan...
AFP

Hong Kong media outlet closes after police raid, arrests

Hong Kong pro-democracy media outlet Stand News said Wednesday it will close after a police raid and arrests of seven current and former staff members, in the latest blow to the city's rapidly shrinking press freedoms. Suppression of the semi-autonomous Chinese city's local press has increased in the wake of 2019's huge and often violent democracy protests and Beijing's subsequent imposition of a sweeping national security law. On Wednesday morning, police officers burst into Stand News' office, seizing phones, computers, documents and thousands of dollars, while hauling its acting editor-in-chief into the headquarters in handcuffs as it was searched. "Because of the current situation, Stand News will stop operating immediately," the outlet said later in a statement on Facebook.
The Independent

Stand News: Hong Kong media outlet shuts down after arrests and freezing of assets

A pro-democracy media outlet in Hong Kong said it would shut down after police raided its offices on Wednesday, arrested senior staff on suspected “seditious publication” offences and froze assets worth £5.8m. The police action prompted censure from the Committee to Protect Journalists and the UN Human Rights Office in Geneva which said it was alarmed at the “extremely rapid closing of the civic space and outlets for Hong Kong’s civil society to speak and express themselves freely”.Stand News, set up in 2014 as a non-profit organisation, was the most prominent remaining pro-democracy publication in Hong Kong after a national...
