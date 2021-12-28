ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Pirates sweep top Class 4A honors for football

By The World
World Link
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMarshfield swept the top awards after capturing the Class 4A state football title in November. The state’s coaches voted Marshfield quarterback Dom Montiel offensive player of the year, linebacker Ezra Waterman defensive...

theworldlink.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Refs somehow missed blatant Cowboys penalty on key play

The Dallas Cowboys caught a pretty big break Sunday night when the game’s officials missed what appeared to be an obvious penalty just before a Dallas touchdown. Late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Washington, the Cowboys converted a key 3rd and 6 with a 10-yard pass to Amari Cooper. Whether the play should have stood is a matter of dispute, however. Dallas center Tyler Biadasz could be seen downfield past the first down marker looking for someone to block, but the Cowboys somehow were not flagged for having an ineligible man downfield.
NFL
philadelphiaeagles.com

Eagles mourn the passing of football icon John Madden

The Philadelphia Eagles and the entire football community come together to mourn the passing of John Madden, the Hall of Fame coach whose impact on the game goes beyond the gridiron. Madden was 85. Football fans today know Madden as the name behind the industry-changing video game series or as...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Announces Two Week 17 Schedule Changes

The NFL has made some tweaks to the Week 17 schedule. On Monday, the league announced that two games were shifted for the upcoming week. The Ravens-Rams and Panthers-Saints contests will kick off at different times than originally scheduled. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Ravens at Rams moved to the 1 p.m. ET window.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Top Class#American Football#Highschool#The Sky Em League#Madras#Marist Catholic
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Philadelphia

Remembering John Madden in Photos

Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster John Madden has died at age 85 according to the NFL. As a coach, he led his team to victory in the Super Bowl following the 1976 season. Madden provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades and is also the name behind the popular sports video game, “Madden NFL Football.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Second Georgia star arrives in Miami for College Football Playoffs

MIAMI, Fla. — After DawgsHQ previously reported that George Pickens has arrived in Miami on Monday for the Orange Bowl, sources confirm that the same can be said for quarterback JT Daniels. Both players reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 last week, however new CDC guidelines recommend five days of...
MIAMI, FL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Bearcat says Cincinnati ‘will beat’ Alabama in CFP Semifinal Game

Cincinnati feels it belongs in the College Football League. The Bearcats are the lone undefeated team in the field, and Luke Fickell wants a national championship. As champions of the American Athletic Conference, Cincinnati is highly confident. The team will wear black for Friday’s College Football Playoff Semifinal matchup versus Alabama at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Avery Johnson, a former Bearcat, is declaring a victory for his Alma mater on Twitter. He hails from South Florida, but Johnson initially chose Louisiana State University for school.
ALABAMA STATE
AthlonSports.com

College Football Bowl Games on TV Today (Monday, Dec. 27)

College football's bowl season resumes after Christmas with one bowl game on Monday, Dec. 27. There were two scheduled but the Military Bowl Presented by Peraton between East Carolina and Boston College was canceled on Sunday due to the Eagles' roster issues. So if you're wondering "What college football bowl...
NFL
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Class 4A Blog: A look at the top boys teams, players

The McDonough boys ascended to the top of the Class 4A polls over the Holidays with a 34-29 win over previous No. 1 ranked Baldwin. Since that victory, McDonough has won four-straight to improve to 12-1 and captured the Morris Bank Holiday Classic Championship. Even more notable, Westover scored a 65-56 win over Baldwin and that win and Thursday’s 54-46 victory over Perry improved the Patriots’ record to 10-0. Baldwin’s two recent defeats showcase the depth and excitement within 4A and there is a long list of contenders loading the current poll. Four of McDonough’s top 5 scorers are underclassmen—including junior Amon McDowell (16.5 ppg), junior Daavion Thomas (14.5 ppg), sophomore Keenan Gray (9.8 ppg) and junior Avante Nichols (7.9 ppg). Nichols transferred in from New Creation Christian this offseason and is a 6-foot-3 wing player. Westover’s Kemari Leverette made four 3-pointers in the win over Baldwin and finished with 12 points and teammates Effrin Smith (16), Keshay Walton (11) and Cameron Cromer (10) also finished in double-figures. Baldwin’s Rudolph Satcher has led the Bravves with 16.4 ppg this season and he is the team’s most reliable free-throw shooter as well.
HIGH SCHOOL
midutahradio.com

Traore Sweeps WCC Weekly Honors

SAN MATEO, Calif.-Monday, BYU freshman forward Fousseyni Traore earned men’s basketball player of the week and freshman of the week honors from the West Coast Conference. The 6-6 native Malian out of Bamako, Mali averaged 13.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game in the Cougars’ games at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu.
BASKETBALL
ABC13 Houston

John Madden, legendary football coach, broadcaster and video-game icon, dies at 85

Football legend John Madden, who won a Super Bowl as coach of the Oakland Raiders then became a celebrated broadcaster and video-game icon, has died at age 85. The NFL announced that Madden died unexpectedly Tuesday morning. "Nobody loved football more than Coach," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "He was...
NFL
The Clemson Insider

Renfrow joins Hall of Fame company

Hunter Renfrow joined Hall of Fame company on Sunday. With his first catch against the Denver Broncos -- an 18-yard reception on the Las Vegas Raiders' first possession of the game -- Renfrow reached the (...)
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy