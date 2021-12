On Saturday, an intruder was arrested on the Windsor Castle grounds while Queen Elizabeth II and some family members were celebrating the holidays. Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the Queen opted not to make her usual holiday trip to Sandringham. She remained at Windsor with Prince Charles, and Camilla. And on Christmas Day, a 19-year-old man from Southampton entered the grounds armed with a crossbow and was caught promptly by authorities after the breach at around 8:30 AM. He was not able to get into any of the buildings.

