Terrence Lee Tanton

Stanley W. Abramczyk, III, 31, of Bristol passed away on Dec. 11, 2021, surrounded by his family and loved ones at Bristol Hospital. Stanley was born on Feb. 13, 1990 in Bristol, the son of Stanley and Linda (Gokey) Abramczyk, Jr. He graduated from BEHS, attended Tunxis CC, and graduated from Lincoln Tech HVAC program. In addition to being a loving son, he was an honest, hardworking, generous guy and a great friend. He loved the Outer Cape, attending pro wrestling events, video gaming and spending time with friends and family. He also loved watching ball games and movies with his dad and until early dawn.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 18 HOURS AGO