ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Terrence Lee Tanton

Bristol Press
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTerrence Lee Tanton, 73, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. He was born on Aug. 28, 1948 in St....

www.bristolpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
tribunenewsnow.com

George C. Vance

George C. Vance Jr., 72, a long-time resident of Snowflake died Dec. 21, 2021, of natural causes. He was a Navy veteran and served in Vietnam. Despite declining health, George remained cheerful to the end. He had a difficult life due to poor eyesight and other personal challenges, but never complained, and was much loved by his family.
SNOWFLAKE, AZ
Bristol Press

James E. Hyland

James E. Hyland, 74, of Bristol, widower of Carolyn (Thayer) Hyland, passed away at his home on December 19, 2021. To view James' full obituary, please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Chris Gangi

Chris Gangi 53, of Bristol, born on Jul. 31, 1968, passed away on Dec. 10 2021. He leaves behind two beautiful daughters, Megan and Samantha Gangi, and also a sweet girlfriend Fern Ouellette. He was a wonderful father, coach, friend and boyfriend. He will be missed by all, and he truly had a heart of gold.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Stanley W. Abramczyk

Stanley W. Abramczyk, III, 31, of Bristol passed away on Dec. 11, 2021, surrounded by his family and loved ones at Bristol Hospital. Stanley was born on Feb. 13, 1990 in Bristol, the son of Stanley and Linda (Gokey) Abramczyk, Jr. He graduated from BEHS, attended Tunxis CC, and graduated from Lincoln Tech HVAC program. In addition to being a loving son, he was an honest, hardworking, generous guy and a great friend. He loved the Outer Cape, attending pro wrestling events, video gaming and spending time with friends and family. He also loved watching ball games and movies with his dad and until early dawn.
BRISTOL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Arlon
Navy Times

SEAL Team 8 commander died Tuesday following training accident

The Navy SEAL who died Tuesday after being injured in a fast-rope training event last week has been identified as the commanding officer of SEAL Team 8, Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois. Naval Special Warfare Command has released few other details so far on what happened, but Bourgeois, 43, was injured during the training evolution Saturday in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
brownwoodnews.com

Cathrine Ann Smith

Cathrine Ann Smith, age 66 of Brownwood passed away Monday, December 13, 2021. The family will host a memorial service at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Cathy was born to Vernon and Elizabeth Smith in Corpus Christi on November 28, 1955....
BROWNWOOD, TX
Natchez Democrat

David Nathaniel Vantree

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for David Nathaniel Vantree, 79, of Natchez, who died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Jackson, will be held Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. James Washington, officiating. Burial will follow at the cemetery under the...
NATCHEZ, MS
Newport Buzz

RIP Ann M. Vorro

Ann M. Vorro of Middletown, RI passed away at home on December 20, 2021. Ann is survived by her two sons Christopher Vorro (Crystal and her daughter Amber) of Middletown, RI, and Kevin Vorro of Fall River, MA. She is also survived by her Granddaughter Chelsea Thames (Cameron) who she enjoyed spending time with.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Vietnam
kogt.com

Greeta Ann Watson

Greeta Ann Watson, 72, of Orange, Texas, moved on from this Earthly Life to her Heavenly Life on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. With sadness in our hearts, we find solace in knowing that she is in a better place. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at...
ORANGE, TX
postandwave.com

SARA SOUKUP

Sara Elizabeth Soukup, age 44 of Lake Geneva, WI and formerly of Wagner passed away Thursday, December 02 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, December 17 at St. Vincent Catholic Church, Springfield with Rev. Joe Forcelle officiating. Burial followed at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Wagner. The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton assisted with the service details. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
WAGNER, SD
Corydon Democrat

Allison H. Faith

Allison Hoffert Faith, 43, of Corydon, Ind., passed into new life after a 3-1/2-year battle with metastatic breast cancer on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. She was born June 19, 1978. Allison is survived in death by her beloved husband, Matthew; their children, Nathan and Madeline; and her dog, River. She is also survived by her parents, John and Kim Hoffert; her sister and brother-in-law, Meagan and Ryan Krift, and their children, Harrison, Anabel and Estella; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dennis and Rebecca Faith; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Denny and Alma Faith.
CORYDON, IN
WSJM

Jorden “Joe” Lee Carlyle

Jorden “Joe” Lee Carlyle, 11, of Buchanan, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Helen Devos Childrens Hospital in Grand Rapids, MI. Jorden was born February 12, 2010 in Niles to Kellee Metz and Arthur Carlyle. Joe loved playing roblox and fortnite. He liked anything do to with cars, Chase from PawPatrol, and anything that was And1. Joe’s passion was being a YouTube creator. He had two channels, JoeCarlyle and 1Carlyle. His dream was to become a famous influencer and buy a blue Tesla Model X with falcon wing doors.
BUCHANAN, MI
wamwamfm.com

Jerry Allen Hinkle

Jerry Allen Hinkle, 84 of Vincennes, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his family, on December 11, 2021, following a hard-fought battle with sarcoma. Jerry is the son of John Sr and Lela (Todd) Hinkle. He married Donna Koenig on February 25, 1961, and together they raised 5 children. He was a graduate of Decker High School and Purdue University. Following a short teaching stint in Crawfordsville, Jerry came home to the suburbs of Iona to work the Hinkle family farm.
VINCENNES, IN
wbiw.com

Nancy P. Edwards

Nancy P. Edwards, 70, of Bedford, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at I. U. Health Hospital, Bloomington. She was born February 12, 1951, in Lawrence County to Paul and Nola Payton Padgett. She married Floyd “Junior” Edwards in 1979 and he survives. Nancy was a graduate of...
BEDFORD, IN
rdrnews.com

Brendin Kenneth-Ray Granado

Brendin Kenneth-Ray Granado, age 19 of Breckenridge, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. A memorial service was held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 18th at New Destination Church with Shane Woolsey officiating. A public meal was provided from 12-1 p.m., at the church. Following the service at 4 p.m., there was a balloon release in Brendin’s memory at the Breckenridge Skate Park. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary.
ROSWELL, NM
Natchez Democrat

Robert Earl Barnes

Natchez- Funeral services for Robert Earl “Dr. Love” Barnes, 65, of Sibley, who died Thursday, December 9, 2021 in Natchez will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with Minister Moses Shillow officiating. Burial will follow at church Cemetery under...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Joseph Lee Coleman

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Joseph “Mr. Boo” Lee Coleman, 82, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 10, 2021, in Vidalia, LA, will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 12 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez with Rev. Earnest Ford, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Carla Smith

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Carla Smith, 49, of Natchez, who died December 12, 2021, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services with Rev. Alfred Smith, officiating. Burial will follow at Free Spring Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial...
Bristol Press

Bristol family wins 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' national contest for Christmas lights display, wins trip to Hawaii

BRISTOL – A local family’s Christmas decorations have been named the winner in a national contest, for which they will be getting a free trip to Hawaii. Rob and Lori Osenknowski, who live at 111 Rosewood Drive, have been entertaining the community with their holiday light show, “Lights on Rosewood,” for years and use the show to collect donations for good causes in the community.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy