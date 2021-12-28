Terrence Lee Tanton

Allison Hoffert Faith, 43, of Corydon, Ind., passed into new life after a 3-1/2-year battle with metastatic breast cancer on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. She was born June 19, 1978. Allison is survived in death by her beloved husband, Matthew; their children, Nathan and Madeline; and her dog, River. She is also survived by her parents, John and Kim Hoffert; her sister and brother-in-law, Meagan and Ryan Krift, and their children, Harrison, Anabel and Estella; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dennis and Rebecca Faith; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Denny and Alma Faith.
