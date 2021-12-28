Mike Love: Breaks away from COVID list

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
The Seattle Seahawks got officially eliminated from the playoff race with a 25-24 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. But even with the Seahawks‘ chances to make the trip to the postseason already extremely dim regardless of the outcome of that game, losing to the Bears in front of their home fans was a bitter pill to swallow for Pete Carroll, who spent some time talking about the errors and missed opportunities by Russell Wilson and Jason Myers.
Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
The Seattle Seahawks have already lost more games this year than any other season since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012. Their poor performance has led to another round of trade rumors involving the quarterback, and there are several signs that point toward a breakup. Wilson, who is still considered...
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick’s postgame message to the New England Patriots on Sunday was about what one would expect. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said the Patriots head coach harped on his team’s slow start and self-inflicted errors after New England lost the Buffalo Bills 33-21 at Gillette Stadium.
The Baltimore Ravens have suffered a ton of season-ending injuries across their roster during the 2021 season. Today, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his team’s loaded corps of wide receivers took advantage of their depleted secondary and put up historic numbers in a 41-21 beatdown. Burrow took a flamethrower to the Baltimore secondary, torching them to the tune of 525 passing yards–the fourth highest single-game total in NFL history.
TAMPA, Fla. -- Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady not only went viral when he threw his Microsoft Surface tablet in Tampa Bay's Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints -- he also got a warning from the NFL. "I did get a warning from the NFL," Brady said with...
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t played in a ton of snow games in Seattle. But that’s definitely the case this Sunday. Walking out to the field, Wilson had a three-word response as he stepped onto a very snowy Lumen field. “I like it,” Russ said with a smile....
There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule was serenaded with boos during the Panthers’ 32-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The boos grew louder when Rhule substituted Sam Darnold into the game for Panthers legend Cam Newton. Sunday may have been Newton’s last home game at Carolina. "Football has...
On Sunday afternoon, the Eagles went into halftime with the Giants tied at three. It was not a half of football that will make it to NFL Films, for future preservation. The big sequence that had people talking was when the Eagles went with three receivers and a tight end on third and goal, and Jalen Hurts threw short for Quez Watkins when the broadcast showed that Dallas Goedert was wide open in the end zone, with nobody around him. Here’s the broadcast replay to jog your memory:
The Miami Dolphins now control their own playoff fate and increased their probability of making the postseason significantly on Sunday despite not playing. The Dolphins’ playoff chances improved from 9% to 17% after Sunday’s AFC results, according to FiveThirtyEight. As the Dolphins (7-7) took off for New Orleans on Sunday afternoon ahead of their Monday Night Football game against the Saints, ...
Former Alabama teammates and current Washington Football Team defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into a fight on the sidelines Sunday night. The duo was upset on the sideline over frustration in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys, and cameras caught the moment Allen threw a punch at his longtime teammate following a finger in his face.
