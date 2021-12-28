Winter Weather Advisory issued for Matanuska Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-28 15:46:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 01:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5...
Effective: 2021-12-28 14:36:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-28 16:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert; Williams Slick Travel Conditions this Afternoon A brief period of wet, heavy snow will cause roads to become slick this afternoon. Accidents have been reported across the area. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected...especially north of highway 30. Anyone travelling this afternoon should leave extra time to reach your destination and remember to take it slow on ice and snow. The snow will diminish from west to east between 3 and 6 PM EST.
Effective: 2021-12-29 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-30 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible. * WHERE...Southern Oregon coast including Coos Bay, Bandon, and Gold Beach. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Effective: 2021-12-28 20:55:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-28 21:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jackson; Madison A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jackson, northern Madison, south central Moore, southeastern Lincoln and southwestern Franklin Counties through 945 PM CST At 854 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms centered over Hazel Green, or near Meridianville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Northern Huntsville, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Hazel Green, Huntland, New Market, Tims Ford Lake, Harvest, Lincoln and Lexie Crossroads. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Effective: 2021-12-28 22:30:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-29 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches with heaviest snow south of the Tri-Cities. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. * WHEN...Now through 8 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Effective: 2021-12-28 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-29 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Orofino, Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Blowing snow could reduce visibility along Highway 95.
Effective: 2021-12-29 13:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Lee; Livingston; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Cook; Southern Will; Winnebago Poor Visibilities in Fog Overnight Fog will become locally dense across the area as it persists into the overnight hours. Visibilities will occasionally be reduced under a half mile, making for hazardous travel across the area. If traveling across the area overnight, use your low beam headlights and allow for extra space between you and the car in front of you. The fog will improve from west to east after 2 am as a cold front shifts across the area.
Effective: 2021-12-28 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-28 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Blair; Columbia; Huntingdon; Mifflin; Northern Centre; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of an inch or less and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 11 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A few hours of light freezing rain or drizzle is likely, with the highest chance for a glaze of ice on the hill tops. A transition to rain is expected after midnight.
Effective: 2021-12-28 21:26:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-29 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Jemez Mountains; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations in the Tusas Mountains will range from 8 to 16 inches with locally over two feet above 10,000 feet. For the Jemez Mountains, 2 to 6 inches of snow is expected below 7,500 feet with 6 to 12 inches above 7,500 feet. For the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, 6 to 12 inches of snow is expected with over one foot above 10,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will create near blizzard conditions with significant blowing and drifting snow in the higher terrain. * WHERE...Northern and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Tusas Mountains Including Chama, and Jemez Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially along U.S. Highway 64. Some roads may be closed and significant travel delays are possible. Tire chains may be necessary if traveling through mountain passes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory….. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM WEDNESDAY…. WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze...
Effective: 2021-12-28 15:46:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Susitna Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Freezing rain and snow expected. Total ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. * WHERE...From Talkeetna southward in the Susitna Valley. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to midnight AKST tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be extremely hazardous, including during the evening commute. Be prepared for slippery roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of light freezing rain will develop this afternoon, then become heavier heading into the evening hours. Precipitation will change to snow during the mid to late evening hours, then quickly end by midnight. For the Parks Highway corridor north of Talkeetna, precipitation is expected to fall mainly as snow, with 2 to 4 inches accumulation.
The National Weather Service says up to three inches is possible in some parts of Northwest Indiana as the first measurable snow of the season is expected to fall today in the Chicago area. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for much of the day. Drivers should be prepared for slippery travel conditions. Snow could be heavy at times. Patchy fog is also expected in the Region this afternoon and tonight. The last time Chicago saw a measurable snowfall –defined as at least one-tenth of an inch – was early three-hundred days ago, March 15th. Here is a link to the National Weather Service Chicago website.
Effective: 2021-12-29 02:05:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-29 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grand Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to an inch. * WHERE...In Utah, Arches/Grand Flat. In Colorado, Grand Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Effective: 2021-12-29 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Sanpete Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Sanpete Valley. * WHEN...From 5 PM Wednesday to 9 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions, including snow packed roads and reduced visibilities, can be expected at times from Wednesday evening through Friday evening.
CHICAGO (CBS)– The first measurable snow of the season is here
A Winter Weather Advisory went into effect Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. and continues through 6 p.m. That advisory could elapse sooner as the snow begins to dwindle.
Winter Weather ADVISORY posted for #Chicago from 9am – 6pm. 1 to 3" of snow expected with messy travel possible through the midday hours. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/kzawkYWXRO
Snow is expected to arrive around noon. Areas north of I-80 are likely to pick up 1 to 3″ of snow. By the evening, mostly lighter rain showers or sprinkles will remain, which may hold through the night.
Temperatures will be in the upper 30s throughout the week.
The next chance for snow is on Saturday.
Effective: 2021-12-28 23:27:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected. Visibility will be one quarter mile or less at times. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...Noon today to 3 PM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drier weather prevails on Tuesday, but it is short lived.
Sunshine will be hard to find with cloud coverage increasing throughout the day.
Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-50s, putting us at least 10° above Monday’s high of 43°.
Temperatures will stay mild through the week, with 60° possible for our last day of 2021 on Friday.
Multiple rounds of rain will arrive over the next few days.
Spotty showers become a possibility Tuesday evening with rain likely falling overnight.
A few of those showers could linger into Wednesday morning.
Besides that, Wednesday is shaping up to be very similar to Tuesday,...
