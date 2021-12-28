Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anchorage by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 21:26:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-29 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Jemez Mountains; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations in the Tusas Mountains will range from 8 to 16 inches with locally over two feet above 10,000 feet. For the Jemez Mountains, 2 to 6 inches of snow is expected below 7,500 feet with 6 to 12 inches above 7,500 feet. For the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, 6 to 12 inches of snow is expected with over one foot above 10,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will create near blizzard conditions with significant blowing and drifting snow in the higher terrain. * WHERE...Northern and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Tusas Mountains Including Chama, and Jemez Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially along U.S. Highway 64. Some roads may be closed and significant travel delays are possible. Tire chains may be necessary if traveling through mountain passes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

20 HOURS AGO