Denzel Washington's Life in Pictures, from Early Years to Groundbreaking Work

By Diane J. Cho
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDenzel Washington was born on December 28, 1964 in Mount Vernon, New York. His father...

people.com

CinemaBlend

Is Denzel Washington Close To Retiring From Acting? The A Journal For Jordan Director Shares Thoughts On His Career

It seems like more big names in Hollywood are putting their acting career on the backburner for other endeavors, both in the film industry and outside of it. Denzel Washington’s latest, A Journal for Jordan, sees him sitting in the director’s chair instead of acting in front of the camera. But could he he totally be done with acting soon? Well, the 66-year-old star recently opened up about what his plans are moving forward, now that he is in the “yellow leaf” of his career.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

‘A Journal for Jordan’ Review: Michael B. Jordan and Chanté Adams Shine in Denzel Washington’s True-Life Heart-Tugger

In a year-end movie landscape marked, on the one hand, by a stream of prestige adult dramas that struggle more than ever to find actual adults to see them, and on the other hand by the kind of oversize fantasy event films (“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the upcoming “The Matrix Resurrections”) whose job it now is to keep the industry alive, “A Journal for Jordan” feels like an odd movie out more than it might have, say, 20 years ago. Back in the 1980s, it would have been right down the middle of the plate. Today, it seems like a film out of time. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Denzel Washington Had A Super Funny Reaction To Ethan Hawke’s Iconic Training Day Scene

Did you ever wonder who chooses the clip that is shown at the Academy Awards ahead of each nominated actor when their name is read in their category? We can tell you this much, the actors aren’t the ones who choose it. More often than not, they are surprised by the selection, caught off guard by an awkward scene that’s shown out of context, or isn’t powerful enough to justify why they were chosen for an Oscar nom. But that wasn’t the case for Ethan Hawke.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

​​Why Denzel Washington’s Macbeth Felt It Was Important To Bring In A Slew Of Black Actors

Representation, both on stage and screen, is a frontier that we’ve seen continually revolutionized in the modern era of entertainment. For director Joel Coen and star Denzel Washington’s Shakespearean production The Tragedy of Macbeth, it was important to bring in a slew of Black actors who could further diversify the cast of this latest retelling. The reasons for that importance was both in the name of increased accessibility to the material and to keep future generations on the path to do even more.
MOVIES
KRMG

Denzel Washington on directing: 'I’m still learning'

Preparing to direct “A Journal for Jordan,” a bittersweet love story opening on Christmas Day, Denzel Washington says he took a “master class.”. That master class consisted of starring in a movie directed by Joel Coen, “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” which opens the same day. “I steal from the best,” Washington says with a smile.
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

Michael B. Jordan on how his first time working with Denzel Washington wasn't what he imagined

Michael B. Jordan had long dreamed of working with Denzel Washington, and while that dream finally came true with A Journal for Jordan, it was not in the way he'd expected. Speaking to :Blackprint, the Black employee affinity group for Meredith Corporation, Jordan admits, "My version of [working with Denzel] would've been us acting together in a movie." The Creed star says he always "looked up" to Washington's movies, and as an actor, "wondered what his process was going to be like. Like 'Damn I wonder how the greatest in the world prepares for a role? Or how does he rehearse?'"
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Damson Idris Responds to Denzel Washington Not Knowing Who He Is

Damson Idris has been making big waves as Franklin Saint in the hit series Snowfall. Despite these moves, there are still people who don’t know who he is. One of those people is Denzel Washington. Last week a clip circulated around social media of Denzel being interviewed while on...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

'Snowfall' Actor Damson Idris Has Season 5 Done And Rocks A Great Denzel Washington Impression Even If Washington Dosen't Know It

The popular FX Network series Snowfall has set its premiere date for Season 5. The show will be back to thrill fans on the cable channel giant starting February 23rd, 2022. It has been announced that the series was one of the most viewed television properties for the network in the past year and has been showing no signs of stopping.
TV & VIDEOS
uticaphoenix.net

Fans Rush To Comfort Denzel Washington After He Tears Up

Denzel Washington fans have come to support the actor who’s mourning his late mother, Lennis Washington, after an emotional conversation during an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Lennis died in June at the age of 97, according to People magazine. During the conversation, Washington became choked...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

'I Put Her Through The Ringer:' Denzel Washington Says Casting Chanté Adams Was The Most Important Aspect Of 'A Journal For Jordan'

Adams portrays former New York Times reporter Dana Canedy whose love story with First Sergeant Charles Monroe King is at the center of the film. When we interviewed Chanté Adams for the November/December issue of ESSENCE she shared the most important lesson she learned from Denzel Washington on the set of her upcoming film, A Journal for Jordan.
MOVIES
