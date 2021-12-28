ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ/USD set to spike above $5.5

By Sergio Goschenko
cryptopolitan.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTezos price analysis is bullish today. XTZ faces resistance at the $5.1 mark. The Tezos price is currently trading at $4.50, which gives bulls a solid foundation on which to build. Buyers can start a rally above $4.600 as long as the bulls hold steady at $4.50. In the short term,...

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kokomo Perspective

These 3 Penny Stocks Exploded Today, Here’s Why

3 Penny Stocks That Exploded During Today’s Trading. Finding penny stocks that exploded or could explode is one of the best ways to make a potential profit in the stock market. However, to find penny stocks before they explode is where the large challenge comes in. As a result of the sheer amount of movement in the stock market right now, there is a lot to keep track of.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Solana price analysis: SOL tops crypto market decline with 10 percent drop

Solana dropped almost 10 percent to kick off bearish outlook for the crypto market. Price plunged as low as $177.04 after consecutive increments before. Trading volume showed dominant seller action with 63 percent rise. Solana price analysis for the day shows grim reading for the token, as price topped a...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Again eyes weekly resistance line above 1.2800

USD/CAD holds onto latest rebound from 50-HMA, picks up bids of late. Firmer RSI favor buyers to mark another battle with one-week-old descending trend line. 200-SMA adds to the upside filters, 1.2780 level acts as extra support. USD/CAD bounces off 50-HMA to defend the 1.2800 threshold, around 1.2820 during early...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Polkadot Price Analysis: DOT/USD set to surpass the intraday highs

Polkadot price analysis is bullish today. Support for DOT/USD is present at $31.3. The Polkadot price analysis is bullish for today, as the third day in a row of bearish momentum. Since December 21st, the coin has recovered swiftly and gained significant value over the previous few days. The market’s mood toward DOT/USD pair has improved significantly since it has returned to the $32 range, according to the positive momentum that is bullish.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tezos#Price Analysis#Us Dollar#Xtz Usd#Macd#Rsi#Ema
cryptopolitan.com

Vechain price analysis: VET continues looking for support below $0.089 after a strong bearish collision

Vechain price analysis is bearish today. Support for VET/USD is present at $0.086. Resistance is found at $0.094. The Vechain price analysis reveals the cryptocurrency is facing loss once again as a heavy sell-off has been observed today. The price improved significantly in the last week, and the trend line was continuously upwards since 21st December, but today a major decline in price has been reported. Though a bullish interval was also observed in the day, and opportunities appeared for the upside, the bears returned more aggressive. The price has been dragged down to $0.089 as a consequence of the downtrend.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Decentraland Price Analysis: MANA below $3.4 but, the fun isn’t over yet

Decentraland price analysis suggests a bearish movement for the token for Wednesday. The prices are low by nearly 6.62% in the last 24-hours. MANA is nearly 43.14% low from its all-time high at $5.90. Decentraland price analysis is bearish for today, cooling off after huge gains in the months of...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Corrective pullback remains elusive below 1.1330

EUR/USD struggles to keep the bounce off the key SMAs. Weekly support break, downbeat Momentum line keep sellers hopeful. Monthly resistance line becomes crucial for bulls, 1.1230 lures short-term bears. EUR/USD remains lackluster around 1.1312 during early Wednesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the major currency pair keeps the...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptopolitan.com

Maker price analysis: MKR declined at $2550, recovers back to $2501

Maker price analysis is bullish today. Strong support is present at $2493. Strong resistance is present at $2550. The Maker price analysis reveals MKR/USD is in bullish momentum. The price spiked quite high at the start of the trading session, but bearish hindrance halted further upside. The bullish momentum has helped the cryptocurrency in gaining significant value, as the price has been rescued from sinking further down. Resistance for MKR/USD is present at $2550; in contrast, support is present at $2493. However, the upwards price function has been challenged by the bears as a substantial decrease in price has been observed during the earlier four hours, but bulls are again progressing as the price function is headed upwards again.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Aave price analysis: AAVE price deflates to $249 as the bearish trend continues

The Aave price analysis is bearish today. Strong resistance is present at $257. Support for AAVE is present at $246. The Aave price analysis shows the price has been traveling low since yesterday as the bears have been successfully in the lead. A downtrend has been observed today as well, as the price has been lowered to the $249 level as the bears have regained their strength. This has proved to be quite detrimental for the overall coin value, as chances of recovery have been postponed. It is expected that further decline will follow in the upcoming hours as well.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Uniswap price analysis: Price up again as bullish momentum inflates to $18.8

Uniswap price analysis is bullish today. Resistance is present at $19.2. The support is present at the $18.6 level. The Uniswap price analysis is bullish as the coin is rallying today to retest the $19 resistance. Today UNI bulls have covered a range upwards of $18, as the momentum is strong, and the coin has gained significant value today as compared to the overall bearish market. Overall the last week proved profitable for the crypto pair as the price trend mostly remained upwards. The resistance at the $19 level is under test, and bulls may make a breakthrough if bullish momentum continues. In contrast, support is present at the $18.6 level.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA drops back to $1.40, support found?

Cardano price analysis is bullish today. Cardano dropped another 10 percent yesterday. ADA/USD currently consolidates above $1.40 support. Cardano price analysis is bullish today as we saw the $1.40 support stop the market from further downside. Since then, ADA/USD has consolidated, indicating a potential reversal forming later. The cryptocurrency market...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Keeps rebound from 0.7200 immediate support

AUD/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high, aims to reverse previous day’s pullback from monthly top. Bullish MACD, sustained bounce off 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level keep short-term buyers hopeful. Key SMAs challenge further upside, three-week-old support line lures bears. AUD/USD consolidates losses from a five-week top while refreshing...
CURRENCIES
cryptopolitan.com

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP drops another 10 percent, finds support at $0.85 for now

Ripple price analysis is bearish today. XRP/USD continued to decline overnight. Support found around $0.85. Ripple price analysis is bearish today as the market still continues to test further downside. Likely we will see the $0.85 support break, leading XRP/USD even lower later today. The market overall has seen bearish...
MARKETS
u.today

This Is What Shiba Inu Bulls and Bears Indicator Says About SHIB Price Action

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ominous Death Cross Forms On L3Harris Technologies's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX). A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on Avalara's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR). A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When a...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD set to break past the $1.50 resistance

Cardano price analysis is bearish today. ADA/USD is currently trading at $1.45. New high reached $1.50 overnight. The Cardano price analysis is bearish today, as we anticipate a decrease following a strong rally over the last 24 hours. ADA/USD has come up against the next significant barrier at $1.50, which will most likely require a retrace before more advance can be attempted.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy