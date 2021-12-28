Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ/USD set to spike above $5.5

Maker price analysis is bullish today. Strong support is present at $2493. Strong resistance is present at $2550. The Maker price analysis reveals MKR/USD is in bullish momentum. The price spiked quite high at the start of the trading session, but bearish hindrance halted further upside. The bullish momentum has helped the cryptocurrency in gaining significant value, as the price has been rescued from sinking further down. Resistance for MKR/USD is present at $2550; in contrast, support is present at $2493. However, the upwards price function has been challenged by the bears as a substantial decrease in price has been observed during the earlier four hours, but bulls are again progressing as the price function is headed upwards again.

