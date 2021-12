The harsh alarm on my phone lights up the room and reminds me that it’s 4:30am. Time to get out of bed. But it’s pitch black and dead silent outside, and I lay in bed for at least 20 more minutes. Staring at the ceiling, I slowly think through my plans for the day. I will the dead weight in my body to move. Finally, way too late, I roll out of bed, pull on a polo and jeans, lace up my paddock boots, and twist my hair into a low bun. That’s all. Some days, I grab an apple as I walk out the door to be in the barn by 5:30. If I’m really lucky, I’ll brush my teeth.

