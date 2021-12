Jalen Blake made four 3-pointers and netted a game-high 14 points to lead Whippany Park to a 51-32 win over Lakeland in the semifinals of the Lakeland Holiday Tournament. Blake added five rebounds, two blocks, and an assist while Jason Heckler and Aidan Credico each poured in 10 points apiece. Maayanth Nair also finished with nine points, seven boards, and two assists. As a team, Whippany Park (4-1) drained seven triples in the contest and tallied 27 rebounds, nine assists, and two steals.

BASKETBALL ・ 13 HOURS AGO