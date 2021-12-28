ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZIP Code 60444 houses no new registered sex offenders in week ending Nov. 20

By Illinois Valley Times
illinoisvalleytimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently no new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 60444 in the week ending Nov. 20 compared to the week before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry....

