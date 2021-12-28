ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

10 Apps to Improve Your Health and Well-Being

By Ellen Diamond
psychreg.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the beginning, when cell phones and computers were only a means of transferring necessary data and a way of communication, we could not suspect that after 20 years of continuous progress we will be able to enjoy the maximum comfort that different applications bring us. More often than not, using...

www.psychreg.org

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Musical Mental Wellness Apps

AlphaBeats is bringing its groundbreaking neurofeedback technology to CES 2022 and it is on a mission to change the way people relax and destress by listening to their favorite music. The digital mental wellness platform addresses the fact that mental well-being is more important than ever in the midst of a pandemic. Research from the CDC says that symptoms for anxiety and depression are on the rise, along with the cost and accessibility of care.
MENTAL HEALTH
Times Union

5 Ways Mental Fitness Apps Can Improve Your Quality of Life

Between an uneven economy and an ongoing pandemic with no clear end in sight, it can be difficult to get yourself in the right headspace. Even so, there are several apps at your fingertips ready to help improve your mental wellbeing. Here are five key ways that some of the top mental fitness apps can improve your life in 2021 and beyond.
CELL PHONES
Forbes

A Well-Oiled Workforce: How To Improve Your Workforce UX With IT Software

Co-founder and CEO of Nextup.ai, a market leader in ChatOp software solutions for companies who love Slack or Teams. No matter what industry you're in or the size of your organization, it's essential to empower your employees. Everyone needs to do their job efficiently, without barriers, and be able to effortlessly connect with each other. With the right working environment, you can significantly increase productivity and your bottom line.
SOFTWARE
phillyvoice.com

Gratitude provides a pathway to better health and well-being

Diet and exercise dominate the discourse on healthy behavior. So, whenever I find a practice that steps outside these boundaries, I immediately want to bring it to your attention. To me, the thought of doing something healthy that doesn't require you to work up a sweat or count calories is...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Apps#Smartphone App#Mental Health#Android#Smart Phone
houmatimes.com

Health Apps to Maintain Your New Year’s Resolution

Do you have a New Year’s resolution that already feels a bit off track? The good news is there are more digital tools than ever at our disposal to help us achieve our health and wellness goals. If you are struggling to stay organized, keep motivated or measure your progress, a digital health device or tracking app may be a solution that’s worth exploring.
CELL PHONES
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
Interesting Engineering

MIT Researchers Just Discovered an AI Mimicking the Brain on Its Own

In 2019, The MIT Press Reader published a pair of interviews with Noam Chomsky and Steven Pinker, two of the world’s foremost linguistic and cognitive scientists. The conversations, like the men themselves, vary in their framing and treatment of key issues surrounding their areas of expertise. When asked about machine learning and its contributions to cognitive science, however, their opinions gather under the banner of skepticism and something approaching disappointment.
ENGINEERING
shefinds

The Unexpected Wifi Network You Should Stop Using On Your iPhone, According To Tech Experts

As with browsers, all Wi-Fi networks are not one and the same. Some networks are more secure and better for your privacy and data, while others can pose a bigger threat to your security. But how can you tell the differences among them? We spoke with two tech experts to get to the bottom of the unexpected Wi-Fi network you should stop using on your iPhone. Here’s their top answer, as well as an additional point to keep in mind.
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

More Human-Like Robots Could Lead to Better Interactions

The robots are coming, and researchers have a plan to make them seem more human. MIT researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) model that understands the underlying relationships between objects in a scene. This work could be applied in situations where robots must perform complex tasks, like assembling appliances. It also moves the field one step closer to making machines that can learn from and interact with their environments like humans do.
ENGINEERING
nawmagazine.com

WELLNESS: 5 Air-Purifying Houseplants to Improve Air Quality in Your Home

Celia De Pauliny walks us through five houseplants, which are also featured on NASA’s list of top air-filtering plants, and have been proven to remove the three most harmful chemicals in the air. A study conducted by NASA revealed that certain plants remove Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) from the...
HOME & GARDEN
hawaiibusiness.com

Digitally Exhausted? Well-Being Tips and Apps for Leaders Managing Hybrid Work

Hybrid work doesn’t always mean easier work. Actually, it is the opposite; it requires more collaboration to manage expectations, processes, and results. If you find yourself exhausted, you are not alone. Hybrid work can quietly take a toll on your well-being. In fact, a 2021 survey conducted by Microsoft, reports that high productivity is masking an exhausted workforce. As the year winds down, consider three practices to create a healthy hybrid new year.
TECHNOLOGY
yankodesign.com

This sleek wearable band tracks your daily activities to create smart recovery regimes for you!

Maintaining an active lifestyle, that encourages good health and fitness has become a top priority for most of us these days. We usually set up fitness goals, that we then focus on with an eagle eye vision! At least, I attempt to. Wearable tech can be an absolute boon in helping us achieve these fitness goals! Fitness trackers and watches help us monitor our everyday progress, and keep an eye on how well we are truly doing. PAL is one such wearable device that beautifully simplifies and integrates activity and recovery tracking into a sleek, futuristic, and fashionable wearable. The wearable doesn’t include a digital display, so the activity tracker has been given a minimal and subtle form while being amped with innovative and not-so-minimal tech.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy