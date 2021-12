An additional £2 million is to be made available for emergency payments to people severely affected by the fuel price crisis, the Communities Minister has announced.Deirdre Hargey has said the unprecedented rise in the cost of energy requires an “immediate response”.The Emergency Fuel Payment Scheme, which aims to benefit 20,000 families, will open from January 6 and will run until March 31.This additional funding is vital in providing emergency financial support to vulnerable families to meet their energy costsCommunities Minister Deirdre HargeyMs Hargey said: “The unprecedented energy price rises have meant that those who are already struggling financially are facing...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 HOUR AGO