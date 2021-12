Our 10-year position in AT&T is still underwater, including dividends. AT&T (T) was and is still one of the largest positions in our portfolio. In other words, a pillar using the house analogy. Thanks to being diversified, our house [portfolio] hasn't crashed in spite of AT&T losing 50% from its 52 week high at one point. But, the house did take some significant hit. In spite of adding during pullbacks and reinvesting dividends, our AT&T position is underwater by about 7% as of this writing.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO