Ebony Obsidian isn’t thrilled with her character storylines as of late on Tyler Perry’s Sistas. That’s because Karen used to be the one fans rooted for when she dealt with Zac’s infidelities, the STD he gave her, and all the drama she endured with Aaron as well. But in the second half of Season 3, as the Zac/Fatima aka “Zatima” narrative took flight, Karen was re-imagined as a vengeful and petty ex-girlfriend who struggled to keep her hooks in Zac (and his newfound wealth). She popped up at Andi and Fatima’s job and picked a fight, and then ambushed Zac with pregnancy...

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO