ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

4 presumed dead after small aircraft crashes near San Diego

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uiino_0dXlK56K00

EL CAJON, Calif. — A jet crash reported Monday night in San Diego County is believed to have killed all four people on board, according to multiple reports.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that the Learjet 35A departed earlier Monday from John Wayne Airport in Orange County. It crashed just before 7:15 p.m. in an unincorporated area of El Cajon known as Bostonia, KSWB-TV reported.

In a statement obtained by KGTV, officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said four people were on the jet at the time of the crash. Late Monday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said firefighters were unable to find any survivors at the scene.

The jet was on an instrument approach to a runway at nearby Gillespie Field on Monday night when officials with the NTSB said the pilot asked to switch to a visual approach to another runway. Officials said that shortly after air traffic control cleared the change, the plane crashed into a residential area about 1.4 miles from the approach end of the runway.

The crash near the 120 block of Pepper Drive left a fiery trail of wreckage and knocked out power to hundreds of residents, according to deputies and KGTV. One home was damaged, though deputies said no one on the ground was injured.

“We felt like this giant boom, like, shake up our whole entire house,” resident Andelina Ciampi told KGTV. “I thought it was an earthquake or a boulder from this hill coming down.”

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. Investigators with the NTSB said Tuesday that they expect to be documenting and collecting evidence at the scene of the crash for about three days. Officials expect to publish a preliminary report on the circumstances surrounding the crash in “several weeks.”

Officials said the jet was equipped with a cockpit voice recorder, though it did not have a flight data recorder.

The NTSB is expected to issue a final accident report detailing the probable cause of the crash and contributing factors in 12 to 24 months.

Monday’s crash happened just over two months after a small plane crashed near a high school in nearby Santee, killing two people, injuring two others and setting fire to at least two homes.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Family remembers 14-year-old's dreams before LAPD shooting

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The 14-year-old girl who was killed by Los Angeles police last week — she was struck while hiding in a dressing room as an officer was aiming rifle rounds at a man suspected of assaulting customers at a clothing store and a bullet went through a wall — loved skateboarding and had dreams of becoming an engineer to build robots, her family said Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mom: 14-year-old shot by LA police 'died in my arms'

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A 14-year-old was shopping for Christmas clothes last week with her mother when the pair heard screams and hid in a dressing room, where the girl was fatally shot by Los Angeles police after an officer fired a rifle at a suspect and a bullet pierced a wall, the family said Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santee, CA
City
San Diego, CA
City
El Cajon, CA
San Diego County, CA
Accidents
El Cajon, CA
Accidents
El Cajon, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Gunman in Denver who killed 5 targeted some victims

DENVER — (AP) — A gunman who went on a shooting rampage in several locations around the Denver area, killing five people and wounding two, targeted his victims based on previous personal and business dealings, authorities said. Lyndon James McLeod, 47, was also killed Monday night after he...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
77K+
Followers
85K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy