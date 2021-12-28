ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Ballet cancels remainder of ‘Nutcracker’ performances

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kcyei_0dXlJwK100
FILE - The New York City Ballet performs an excerpt from "The Nutcracker", as part of the tree lighting ceremony at Lincoln Center, on Nov. 28, 2005 in New York. Remaining performances of “The Nutcracker” ballet have been canceled due to positive tests for coronavirus, the New York City Ballet announced Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Remaining performances of “The Nutcracker” ballet have been canceled due to positive tests for coronavirus, the New York City Ballet announced Tuesday.

The famed ballet by George Balanchine, a staple of the winter performing arts season in New York, was scheduled to present performances through Sunday at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater.

“While New York City Ballet had hoped to resume performances this evening, we have made the decision that continuing to perform at this time would not be in the best interest of the NYCB community, whose health and safety is our number one priority,” NYCB Executive Director Kathy Brown and Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford said in a statement. “We are extraordinarily proud of everyone who safely came together to present 30 beautiful performances of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker in recent weeks, and we are also very grateful to the thousands of people who attended.”

Vaccine restrictions had limited audience members to those old enough to be vaccinated or to younger children with a negative PCR test.

Ticketholders for canceled shows will be able to receive a full refund or make a tax-deductible, charitable donation to the ballet in the amount of the value of their tickets.

The ballet company has performed “The Nutcracker” every year but one since its 1954 premiere. Last year’s shows were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Brown
Person
George Balanchine
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

698K+
Followers
367K+
Post
316M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy