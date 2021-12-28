Crude rises

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has initially dipped a bit during the day on Thursday, only to turn around and show signs of life again. By doing so, it appears that we are threatening the 50 day EMA just above. This of course is an important technical indicator that a lot of people pay attention to, so do not be surprised at all to see a bit of a reaction. You should also keep in mind that the Friday session is a shortened futures session due to the holiday, so therefore you need to be early to the market. Once we hit noon in New York, things will suddenly drift off.

