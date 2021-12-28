ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crude rises

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 19 hours ago

Crude oil futures prices ended higher/lower on the New York...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Reuters

Oil settles higher despite Omicron concerns

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled higher on Tuesday, with Brent crude ending the session near $80 a barrel despite the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, supported by supply outages and expectations that U.S. inventories fell last week. Brent crude settled up 34 cents, or 0.4%, at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

U.S. crude, fuel stocks fell last week; output rises -EIA

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, while U.S. oil production rose to the highest since May 2020, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday. Crude inventories fell by 3.6 million barrels in the last week to 420 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations...
FREEPORT, TX
Reuters

Oil prices rise over 1% as US oil inventories fall

NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday after government data showed U.S. crude and fuel inventories fell, offsetting worries that rising coronavirus cases might reduce demand. Brent crude rose $1.16, or 1.5%, to $80.10 a barrel by 10:55 a.m. EST (1555 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate...
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Oil prices climb towards $80 on tight supply, stocks fall

Oil prices declined on Wednesday, even after government data showed U.S. crude and fuel inventories fell, offsetting worries that rising coronavirus cases might reduce demand. Brent crude slid 0.7%, or 56 cents, to $78.38 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined 27 cents, or 0.36%, to $75.76 per barrel.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil ends higher to mark longest string of gains in 3 months

U.S. crude oil futures notched a fifth straight gain Tuesday, supported by hopes that the omicron variant of coronavirus would have only limited impact on economic growth. West Texas Intermediate oil for February delivery picked up 41 cents, or 0.5%, to end at $75.98/bbl. The contract had touched an intraday high at $76.92 before retreating. The fifth consecutive advance for WTI matches a similar rally ended Sept. 27.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. crude-oil inventories fell by about 3.6 million barrels in week ended Dec. 24: EIA

Oil futures traded higher Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a drop in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery. traded at $77.04 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up $1.05, or 1.5%. The EIA said crude inventories fell by 3.576 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 24., while sources said the American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday reported crude-oil inventories fell 3.09 million barrels for the same weekly period. EIA also reported that gasoline supplies declined by 1.458 million barrels, as distillate stocks fell by 1.726 million barrels. However, crude supplies in Cushing, Okla., increased by 1.055 million barrels, the agency reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures climb again, heading for 5th day of gains

U.S. crude oil futures Tuesday were climbing to levels not seen since late November, after four straight days of gains of more than 1%, the biggest streak since late May of 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data, as winter demand, and hopes that the omicron variant of coronavirus would have only limited impact on economic growth, justified buying.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil futures shake off early losses to end sharply higher Monday

Crude-oil futures reversed course to end sharply higher Monday, climbing in a session in which investors appeared willing to buy assets considered risky, despite concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery. CLG22,. +0.24%. CL00,. +0.24%. traded...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Oil Rises in Thin Trade

Oil rose in tandem with equity markets. Oil rose in tandem with equity markets as investors weighed the rapid spread of omicron against signs it may be milder than previous variants. West Texas Intermediate futures closed 2.4% higher on Monday, trading above $75 a barrel for the first time in...
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Approaching 50 Day EMA

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has initially dipped a bit during the day on Thursday, only to turn around and show signs of life again. By doing so, it appears that we are threatening the 50 day EMA just above. This of course is an important technical indicator that a lot of people pay attention to, so do not be surprised at all to see a bit of a reaction. You should also keep in mind that the Friday session is a shortened futures session due to the holiday, so therefore you need to be early to the market. Once we hit noon in New York, things will suddenly drift off.
TRAFFIC
marketpulse.com

Crude steadies, gold higher despite rising Fed hike expectations

Gasoline prices rallied after the fourth largest refinery in the US had a major industrial accident. The fire at the ExxonMobil plant in Baytown, Texas was extinguished safely and gasoline prices gave back almost half their daily gains. Crude prices stabilized after a wrath of mostly positive COVID vaccine/treatment headlines...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Up as USA Crude Stocks Decline

Oil settled at the highest level in nearly a month. Oil settled at the highest level in nearly a month after U.S. crude stockpiles decreased and economic data pushed equities higher. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 2.3%, closing above $72 for the first time in two weeks. Prices got a...
TRAFFIC
mynews13.com

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.64 to $72.76 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $1.31 to $75.29 per barrel. Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $2.17 a gallon. January heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.31 a gallon. January natural gas rose 11 cents to $3.98 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

Crude inventories fall as demand stays strong

Commercial crude inventories fell again last week, but were offset by a jump in fuel stockpiles. Crude inventories declined by 4.7 million barrels as supplies slipped 8 percent below average for this time of year, the Energy Department reported Wednesday. Gasoline inventories climbed by 5.5 million barrels last week and distillates, which include diesel and heating fuels, added 400,000 barrels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
invezz.com

3 currencies to buy as the crude oil price bounces back

The crude oil price has bounced back in the past few days. This jump has happened as worries of the Omicron variant ease. We explain the key currencies to buy if this trend continues. The price of crude oil has jumped this week as worries of the Omicron variant eases....
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Crude Oil Higher; Large Crude Draw and Omicron Optimism Helps

Investing.com -- Oil prices edged higher Thursday, continuing the positive tone from the previous session on the back of a large drawdown of U.S. crude stockpiles as well as optimism that the damage from the Omicron Covid variant may be limited. By 8:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), U.S. crude futures...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Rise As API Confirms Crude Inventory Draw

This week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated the inventory draw for crude oil to be 3.670 million barrels. U.S. crude inventories have shed some 65 million barrels since the beginning of the year. Analyst expectations for the week were for a smaller draw of 2.633 million barrels for the...
TRAFFIC
DailyFx

Crude Oil May Rise Further on EIA Cushing Inventory Levels

Crude Oil, API Inventory, EIA, Inventory, Prompt Spread- Talking Points. Oil rises alongside broader market as risk aversion pulls back. EIA inventory data eyed after API shows US inventory draw. Technical outlook puts December high in focus after gains. Oil prices are rising through Asia-Pacific trading after a pullback in...
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Market Bounces

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied enough to fill the gap from the Monday session, and I am looking for signs of exhaustion that I can use to get involved to the downside. But I also recognize that we need to be cautious about the position size, because liquidity is going to continue to be a major issue. That being said, I do see a lot of noise between here and $73, so I think it is probably only a matter of time before we run out of momentum. If that is going to be the case, then it is very likely that we are going to hang about in some type of consolidation between now and the end of the year.
TRAFFIC

