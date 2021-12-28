Dana Holgorsen rips Birmingham Bowl for Auburn’s lengthy postgame press conference

Auburn may have limped into its bowl game, but there are plenty of reasons why the Tigers can end the season on a good note. First-year Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin can’t be happy with the way his inaugural season ended. The Tigers lost 4 consecutive games to end the regular season, and in about every painful way that one could imagine. There was a devastating comeback defeat, a one-sided loss to an underdog and another collapse against Auburn’s archrival, Alabama, that could have changed the entire tenor of college football’s postseason as well as Auburn’s bowl fate. With all of that, Auburn finished the season 6-6 and 3-5 in the SEC. Because of that last month, Auburn got a bus trip to the Birmingham Bowl against Houston instead of a flight to a sunny bowl destination against an opponent with much more cache.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO