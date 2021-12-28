ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana Holgorsen rips Birmingham Bowl for Auburn’s lengthy postgame press conference

By Tom Green
AL.com
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Dana Holgorsen didn’t have time for Auburn — or its Birmingham Bowl postgame press conference. The Houston coach, fresh off his team’s 17-13 win Tuesday afternoon, grew impatient from the bowels of Protective Stadium as he and his players awaited their turn at the dais. Holgorsen was heard shouting “hurry up!”...

www.al.com

Comments / 9

Dan Mosley
13h ago

How long does it really take Harsin to say the following….I suck and so does Auburn. I said it in about 2 seconds…didn’t take 22 minutes

Reply(2)
7
Dan Mosley
17h ago

I agree with him..interview champions first and losers last.

Reply
15
D... T..
16h ago

that's aubarn, even screwing up a press conference after a loss, 6-7, 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FanSided

Auburn football: Tank Bigsby talks “different work” with Bryan Harsin

Although the Auburn football community spent days in limbo wondering whether or not three-year starting quarterback Bo Nix would return to the Plains, Nix wasn’t the only player considering entry to the transfer portal following the end of the regular season. Star running back Tank Bigsby was rumored to be entering the transfer portal, too, after just two seasons at Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn vs. Houston: 5 reasons the Tigers will win the Birmingham Bowl

Auburn may have limped into its bowl game, but there are plenty of reasons why the Tigers can end the season on a good note. First-year Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin can’t be happy with the way his inaugural season ended. The Tigers lost 4 consecutive games to end the regular season, and in about every painful way that one could imagine. There was a devastating comeback defeat, a one-sided loss to an underdog and another collapse against Auburn’s archrival, Alabama, that could have changed the entire tenor of college football’s postseason as well as Auburn’s bowl fate. With all of that, Auburn finished the season 6-6 and 3-5 in the SEC. Because of that last month, Auburn got a bus trip to the Birmingham Bowl against Houston instead of a flight to a sunny bowl destination against an opponent with much more cache.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Everything Bryan Harsin said after Auburn’s Birmingham Bowl loss

Auburn couldn’t shake its late-season slide, coming up short in the Birmingham Bowl against No. 20 Houston, 17-13, on Tuesday afternoon. It was Auburn’s fifth straight loss to close the book on Year 1 of the Bryan Harsin era, which ended with a 6-7 record and the program’s first losing record since the dubious 2012 campaign. The Tigers were unable to finish against the Cougars, going scoreless in the fourth after staking their first lead of the game late in the third quarter as they watched Houston storm ahead inside the games final few minutes.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ESPN

Houston aiming for 12th win; Auburn seeking to stop skid

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- — Houston is trying to join the two other teams in program history to reach 12 wins in a season. Auburn (6-6) is hoping to avoid a different kind of milestone in Tuesday's Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium, which opened in October a couple of hours from campus: ending a season with five straight losses for the first time in 71 years.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Targeting penalties cost Auburn in loss against No. 20 Houston

Senior safety Smoke Monday’s career ended a quarter early during Auburn’s 17-13 loss on Tuesday in the Birmingham Bowl against No. 20 Houston at Protective Stadium. Monday got ejected for targeting while attempting to block after an interception by Nehemiah Pritchett against game MVP Clayton Tune. Pritchett caught the ball at the Houston 37-yard-line. He got a 15-yard return negated by the penalty against Monday.
HOUSTON, AL
AL.com

Bryan Harsin will “be involved” in Auburn’s play-calling

Bryan Harsin plans to be more involved in Auburn’s offense moving forward — and it starts with this week’s Birmingham Bowl against No. 20 Houston. The Tigers’ head coach said earlier this month, before the hire of Austin Davis as Auburn’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach became official, that he planned to have more of a hand in play-calling. Harsin reiterated that Monday on the eve of his team’s postseason matchup at Protective Stadium while providing some insight into the coaching dynamic for the 11 a.m. matchup against the Cougars on ESPN.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

There Was Some Postgame Drama Between Auburn, Houston

It wasn’t enough for Houston football coach Dana Holgorsen to beat Auburn in this afternoon’s Birmingham Bowl. He had to make sure to leave his mark postgame as well. According to WBRC’s Lynden Blake, Holgorsen had the second postgame press conference slot, following up Auburn’s Bryan Harsin. Apparently, Harsin was moving fast enough for Holgorsen’s liking.
HOUSTON, TX
AL.com

Auburn is a mystery after Bryan Harsin’s first season

We’re going to keep this as positive as possible, which is to say that, firstly, the Birmingham Bowl was an enormous success for the city and for Auburn University despite the Tigers losing to Houston 17-13. Another blown lead in the fourth quarter, though?. Another series of questionable play...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham Bowl#Rips#American Football#Cougars#Tigers#Alabama Media Group
voiceofmotown.com

Dana Holgorsen Upset Following Victory Over Auburn

Morgantown, West Virginia – Following Houston’s 17-13 victory over Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl, former West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen was unhappy with waiting around for Auburn’s head coach Bryan Harsin and players to finish their post game press conference before speaking. Holgorsen opened his postgame...
AUBURN, WV
papercitymag.com

SEC Proven — Dana Holgorsen’s UH Team Proves It’s Tougher Than a Motivated Big Time Foe, Setting Up a Monster 2022

Dana Holgorsen and his UH football players enjoyed a confetti party after the Birmingham Bowl win. (@UHCougarFB) Dana Holgorsen gets a Vulcan to hang out with him in the backyard, a fitting perch for a Roman God and the most interesting trophy of college football’s bowl season. Clayton Tune gets a win to build on as he prepares to come back as the rare fourth year college starting quarterback. And potential recruits get more evidence that the University of Houston can play with anybody, including an SEC program with endless resources.
HOUSTON, TX
The Montgomery Advertiser

TJ Finley's Birmingham Bowl highs and lows offer glimpse of Auburn football's offseason QB project

BIRMINGHAM — For the first time since 2019, Auburn football might have a legitimate quarterback competition this offseason after stability at the position was upended by Bo Nix's transfer to Oregon. The Tigers started LSU transfer T.J. Finley the last three games of 2021, in the midst of a five-game losing streak. As new quarterbacks coach Austin Davis arrives, Auburn will undoubtedly have the option to pursue a new QB in a transfer portal bursting with talent.  ...
AUBURN, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban returns a former OL coach to a familiar role for Alabama in prep for Cincinnati

Nick Saban will have one of his old-school generals helping the Crimson Tide prepare for Cincinnati. Joe Pendry, 74, served as Alabama’s assistant head coach and offensive line coach from 2007-10. He assisted the program to an SEC Championship and a BCS National Championship in the 2009 season. Pendry’s excellence as a coach propelled Mark Ingram to the school’s first Heisman Memorial Trophy. Since his career began at West Virginia University in 1971, Pendy has coached every offensive position except tight end. He retired on Jan. 13, 2011, after 41 years in the coaching profession. Pendry was the general manager for the Birmingham Iron (American Alliance Football League) in 2019, but the endeavor did not last.
ALABAMA STATE
