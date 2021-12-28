ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Detroit Lions place TE Brock Wright on COVID list; LB Josh Woods to injured reserve

By Benjamin Raven
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions placed tight end Brock Wright on the COVID reserve list and moved linebacker Josh Woods to injured reserve amid a flurry of roster moves. Wright was the lone tight end on the roster, leaving quite the hole at that spot. T.J. Hockenson is out for...

State
Michigan State
Pride Of Detroit

Lions QB Jared Goff removed from reserve/COVID-19 list, WR Josh Reynolds added

At his Monday afternoon press conference, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell announced that starting quarterback Jared Goff has been cleared from the reserve/COVID-19 list. But as has happened several times this season, with good news comes bad, and Campbell also notified the media that wide receiver Josh Reynolds and practice squad quarterback Steven Montez were being added to the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL
The Ann Arbor News

Lions grades: Tim Boyle’s second start endures highs and lows before ending on bad read in final minutes

The Detroit Lions (2-12-1) hung tough with the Atlanta Falcons (7-8), losing 20-16 in Week 16 action. See below for MLive’s grades from Detroit’s latest loss:. Quarterbacks: Sure, Tim Boyle was better, but he wasn’t great, and two of his mistakes are the most glaring ones in hindsight on the way out of Week 16. Boyle was 24-of-34 for 187 yards with one touchdown and one interception. That interception came in the game’s final minute from inside Atlanta’s 10-yard line. Boyle tracked Kalif Raymond every step of the way, saying he misdiagnosed the coverage as zone, throwing the ball into harm’s way over the middle. He also missed Josh Reynolds, not to mention Amon-Ra St. Brown during an earlier trip to the red zone. Boyle led some long-winding drives down the field, but it’s hard to celebrate possessions consisting of 13, 12 and 17 plays ending in field goals instead of touchdowns. NFL Next Gen Stats had Boyle averaging a solid 7.3 intended air yards per attempt. Still, he averaged four air yards per completion, highlighting his inconsistency when looking downfield. Grade: C-
NFL
FanSided

Lions could potentially make shocking QB decision for 2022

Most fans expected the Detroit Lions to draft a quarterback this offseason but head coach Dan Campbell might have other plans. Last offseason, the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Rams for Jared Goff and two first-round picks. The main commodity of the trade for Detroit was the draft capital that will be used to rebuild a (possibly intentionally) depleted roster.
NFL
The Flint Journal

Late interception spoils Detroit’s comeback attempt in 20-16 loss to Atlanta Falcons: Live updates recap

FINAL -- Atlanta Falcons 20, Detroit Lions 16. 2:18 -- Detroit Lions drive starts on Atlanta’s 37. Craig Reynolds runs for 4 yards, and it’s the two-minute warning. Reynolds runs again, and it’s third-and-2 -- Boyle hits Brock Wright to move the chains. Lions have one timeout, clock is running with less than 60 seconds. Falcons call a timeout with 44 seconds left. It’s second-and-2 at Atlanta’s 17-yard line. Tom Kennedy moves the chains, and it’s first-and-goal. Falcons call a timeout, and there’s 39 seconds left. Tim Boyle throws a pick, bad read on that one. That’ll do it.
NFL
Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Cam Newton Sends Clear Message About Matt Rhule

The Carolina Panthers fell to 5-10 after a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Fans were upset with the Panthers performance. As well as head coach Matt Rhule’s decision to ride with a two-quarterback system. Both Cam Newton and Sam Darnold saw time behind center in the game.
NFL
The Spun

Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend’s Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America’s Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
NFL
