Detroit Lions place TE Brock Wright on COVID list; LB Josh Woods to injured reserve

The Detroit Lions (2-12-1) hung tough with the Atlanta Falcons (7-8), losing 20-16 in Week 16 action. See below for MLive’s grades from Detroit’s latest loss:. Quarterbacks: Sure, Tim Boyle was better, but he wasn’t great, and two of his mistakes are the most glaring ones in hindsight on the way out of Week 16. Boyle was 24-of-34 for 187 yards with one touchdown and one interception. That interception came in the game’s final minute from inside Atlanta’s 10-yard line. Boyle tracked Kalif Raymond every step of the way, saying he misdiagnosed the coverage as zone, throwing the ball into harm’s way over the middle. He also missed Josh Reynolds, not to mention Amon-Ra St. Brown during an earlier trip to the red zone. Boyle led some long-winding drives down the field, but it’s hard to celebrate possessions consisting of 13, 12 and 17 plays ending in field goals instead of touchdowns. NFL Next Gen Stats had Boyle averaging a solid 7.3 intended air yards per attempt. Still, he averaged four air yards per completion, highlighting his inconsistency when looking downfield. Grade: C-

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO