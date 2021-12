Many lawyers might believe that young and inexperienced lawyers are at a practical disadvantage when they start their careers. Indeed, law school does little to train students to be practicing attorneys, and individuals starting their legal careers might not have the hands-on knowledge needed to excel in the practice of law. However, in some instances, youth and inexperience can be an invaluable resource, and partners should consider this when tasking young attorneys to complete projects.

LAW ・ 11 DAYS AGO