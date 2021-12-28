ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

ODOT dashcam shows tree fall, misses car on I-5

By Jenny Young, Michaela Bourgeois
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oUStJ_0dXlJBHE00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A tree began to fall on I-5 Northbound near Wolf Creek on Monday as an ODOT car was driving by, the department posted in a Tweet.

The tree caused traffic delays for an hour and a half.

ODOT said Oregon State Police found a private logging company in traffic who helped remove the tree from the road.

  • A tree fell on an ODOT car while driving on I-5 Northbound near Wolf Creek on Monday, the department posted in a Tweet (ODOT) December 28, 2021.
  • A tree fell on an ODOT car while driving on I-5 Northbound near Wolf Creek on Monday (ODOT) December 28, 2021.
  • ODOT thanked Oregon State Police who found a private logging company in traffic to help clear the tree from the road (ODOT) December 28, 2021.
  • ODOT thanked Oregon State Police who found a private logging company in traffic to help clear the tree from the road (ODOT) December 28, 2021.

ODOT said no one was hurt.

According to ODOT, this can happen when trees are overloaded with heavy snow.

These “hazard trees”, are any tree that poses a threat to a structure, a roadway or a person — trees that could potentially fall over, or part of the tree could fall, and injure someone or damage a structure. This is more common in high elevation areas such as Cascade highways.

During winter, heavy wet snow can pile up on trees and if they are dying or dead trees, or have some other structural defect, that heavy wet snow can bring down branches or it can bring down the entire tree.

ODOT said it is important to drive slower in winter weather and to keep a close eye out for trees that are close to the roadway that could possibly fall.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOIN 6 News

Officials warn ‘roads are sheets of ice’ around the region

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of snowfall blanketed areas of Oregon and Washington Monday night along with a temperature dip leading to icy roadways. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until Wednesday at 10 a.m. PBOT officials also anticipate black ice for Tuesday morning’s commute. “The not-so-good news […]
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Accidents
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Accidents
City
Wolf Creek, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KOIN 6 News

Photos: Snowfall continues throughout Oregon Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snow continued to fall throughout Oregon Monday, leading to some icy roadways in the region. In a Facebook post, Oregon State Police warned drivers about driving in winter weather after multiple crashes in the region “drive cautiously, slow down, leave extra room between you and other cars, and have chains or […]
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odot#Weather#I 5#Dashcam#Oregon State Police#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOIN 6 News

Photos: Winter wonderland scenes in the PNW

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents across Oregon and Southwest Washington woke up to another winter wonderland Tuesday after a storm brought snow showers overnight. Winter weather has been slamming the Pacific Northwest since the holiday weekend, with another round slated for Thursday. Check out some of the photos from around the region below. Have weather-related […]
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy