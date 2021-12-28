ODOT dashcam shows tree fall, misses car on I-5

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A tree began to fall on I-5 Northbound near Wolf Creek on Monday as an ODOT car was driving by, the department posted in a Tweet.

The tree caused traffic delays for an hour and a half.

ODOT said Oregon State Police found a private logging company in traffic who helped remove the tree from the road.

ODOT said no one was hurt.

According to ODOT, this can happen when trees are overloaded with heavy snow.

These “hazard trees”, are any tree that poses a threat to a structure, a roadway or a person — trees that could potentially fall over, or part of the tree could fall, and injure someone or damage a structure. This is more common in high elevation areas such as Cascade highways.

During winter, heavy wet snow can pile up on trees and if they are dying or dead trees, or have some other structural defect, that heavy wet snow can bring down branches or it can bring down the entire tree.

ODOT said it is important to drive slower in winter weather and to keep a close eye out for trees that are close to the roadway that could possibly fall.

