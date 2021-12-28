Watch: New details on deadly shooting spree in Denver and Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Lakewood and Denver police departments provided a joint update on the Monday night shooting spree in the Denver metro area.

There were four shooting scenes in Denver and two in Lakewood . Four people were shot and killed by a gunman Monday night. Three people were wounded and taken to the hospital, including a Lakewood officer.

Lakewood Police Public Information Officer John Romero said the front desk employee at the Hyatt House later died after being shot several times. She became the fifth victim in the gunman’s rampage.

Romero said the gunman walked into the Hyatt House and shot Sarah Steck, who was working at the front desk , several times after a brief conversation. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Denver Police Commander Matt Clark identified the shooter as 47-year-old Lyndon McLeod. He was on the police radar for two investigations, one in 2020 and another early this year, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said.

One of the shooting scenes was at a residence at 6th Avenue and Bannock Street. Clark said McLeod gained access to the residence, which also has a business attached to it, and shots were fired. Clark said McLeod knew the people there but no one was injured. McLeod set a van in the alley on fire before leaving the scene.

Romero said McLeod opened fire on a Lakewood officer when she ordered him to drop his weapon around West Alaska Drive and South Vance Street. She was struck in the abdomen but was wearing a bulletproof vest. She returned fire, striking and killing McLeod.

Pazen said the victims were known to McLeod either through personal or business connections. Romero said McLeod possibly had an issue with the Hyatt Hotel and not necessarily with Steck directly.

