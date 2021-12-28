ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Winter wonderland scenes in the PNW

 15 hours ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents across Oregon and Southwest Washington woke up to another winter wonderland Tuesday after a storm brought snow showers overnight.

Winter weather has been slamming the Pacific Northwest since the holiday weekend, with another round slated for Thursday.

Check out some of the photos from around the region below.

    Deer family seen in Stayton on December 28, 2021 (Courtesy: Cathy McGehee)
  • Fawn in Stayton on December 28, 2021 (Courtesy: Cathy McGehee)
    3 1/4 of snow fell in Gresham overnight (Courtesy: Christian Saint)
    3 1/4 of snow fell in Gresham overnight (Courtesy: Christian Saint)
    3 1/4 of snow fell in Gresham overnight (Courtesy: Christian Saint)
    Oregon City blanketed in snow (Courtesy: @RobbinsDrones on Instagram)

Have weather-related photos and videos you’d like to share? Email them to us at reportit@koin.com .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

