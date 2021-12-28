Photos: Winter wonderland scenes in the PNW
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents across Oregon and Southwest Washington woke up to another winter wonderland Tuesday after a storm brought snow showers overnight.
Winter weather has been slamming the Pacific Northwest since the holiday weekend, with another round slated for Thursday.
Check out some of the photos from around the region below.
Have weather-related photos and videos you'd like to share? Email them to us at reportit@koin.com .
