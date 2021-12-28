ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold, silver edge higher

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 18 hours ago

The December gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed...

wtop.com

MySanAntonio

Gold edges higher as traders weigh record covid-19 infections

Gold edged higher as investors assessed the resilience of the global economic recovery, with Covid-19 cases hitting a pandemic record. More than 1.44 million infections worldwide on Monday smashed the previous high after factoring out a statistical blip in Turkey last year. While the highly-transmissible omicron is spreading rapidly around the world, studies suggest that illness caused by the new strain isn't as severe as in previous waves.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Silver Reverses to Long, Gold still struggles

As we approach the final week of 2021, gold remains in a struggle to reverse from the short side to the long. Although gold has broken through 1800, its inability to find a consistent rally will continue to keep us short the yellow metal. At the same time, silver has...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Gold futures climb toward highest finish in over 5 weeks

Gold futures on Tuesday were climbing toward their highest price since mid- November, with yields and the dollar subdued ahead of the new year. was trading up $9.20, or 0.5%, to reach $1,818 an ounce, heading to the highest settlement since Nov. 19, a day after slipping 0.2%. Bullion, however,...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Fed Policy Will Send Silver And Gold Soaring In 2022

The chart above is the HUI to SPX ratio [GDX (NYSE:GDX) was not around until 2006] vs the price of gold on a weekly basis going back to mid-2000. It shows that the mining stocks are extraordinarily undervalued relative to the S&P 500 and gold. If reversion to the mean kicks in, either the mining stocks will experience a rally in order for that ratio to “catch up” to the price of gold, or the price of gold is going to get demolished.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Silver extending recovery, Gold back above 1800

Silver’s recovery continues today even though momentum remains a bit weak. A short term bottom should be formed at 21.39 on bullish convergence condition in 4 hour MACD. That came after defending 21.41 support. Further rise should be seen as long as 22.17 minor support holds, to 55 day EMA (now at 23.18). Sustained break there will raise the chance that whole corrective pattern from 30.07 has completed as a five-wave descending triangle. However, break of 22.17 support will revive near term bearishness for another fall through 21.39.
MARKETS
investing.com

Gold Buoyed by Weak Dollar as Silver Gets Boost From U.S. Data

(Bloomberg) -- Gold held an advance as the dollar weakened, while silver got a boost from signs of an improving U.S. economy. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index steadied on Thursday after its biggest three-day drop since the end of November, boosting bullion’s appeal. Silver held gains after the final U.S. gross domestic product reading was revised higher, bolstering the outlook for metals exposed to industrial production.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold, silver, and platinum, positioned to go lower

Gold, silver and platinum are positioned to make another run to the downside. The trio remains weak and without energy, indicating lower prices are ahead. There is nothing that suggests this pattern is changing anytime soon. While the metals remain solid long-term hard asset commodities in the present, they look...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Price gains for gold, silver ahead of busy U.S. data day

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Pound Edges Higher Ahead Of GDP

The pound started the week quietly and this has continued on Tuesday. In the North American session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3241, up 0.24% on the day. The UK will release final GDP for Q3 on Tuesday. The report is unlikely to shake up the pound, as final GDP is expected to confirm the initial estimate of 1.3%, m/m. On an annualized basis, GDP is expected to confirm the initial estimate of 6.6%. This high figure should be taken with a grain of salt, as it is in comparison with the Q3 data of 2020 when the economy was in the throes of COVID.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Price rebounds for gold, silver; risk aversion recedes

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

How to effectively invest in gold and silver in 2022 (part 1)

Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM discusses its approach to effective investing in gold and silver, including advice of approaches to the metals, how to buy and store metals, and how to hedge investment positions to maintain long exposure while profiting from shorter term pull backs in prices.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Oil and gold higher, bitcoin steady

Oil edges higher as central banks choose long term stability. Improved risk appetite and central banks around the world that are acting now in order to preserve the long-term potential of their economies is boosting oil prices again today. Crude continues to face significant headwinds from the omicron variant, with the demand outlook for early next year taking a hit but OPEC+ stands ready to act should the situation necessitate which will continue to backstop prices for now.
INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Oil prices edge higher as equities rebound

(Bloomberg) –Oil eked out a gain, climbing in tandem with equities, as traders weighed the Federal Reserve’s shift to tighter monetary policy to battle inflation. Futures in New York closed up 0.2%, reversing earlier losses of as much as 1.9% on Wednesday. The central bank said it will double the pace at which it’s scaling back purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, a move that was largely priced into risk assets already.
STOCKS
kitco.com

Gold, silver see solid price gains, post FOMC

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
schiffgold.com

Silver on Sale: Silver-Gold Ratio Back Above 80:1

The silver-gold ratio has climbed back above 80-1. This has historically signaled silver on sale. As I write this article, the ratio stands at just over 80:1. That means it takes just over ounces of silver to buy an ounce of gold. To put that into perspective, the average in the modern era has been between 40:1 and 50:1.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold, silver down as hot U.S. inflation spooks metals bulls

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold pulls back Wednesday, slipping below $1,800 again

Gold futures traded lower Wednesday morning, slipping back below the $1,800 level that the precious metal has struggled to hold above since November. The decline for the yellow metal came amid a slight rise in the U.S. dollar and steady Treasury yields. February gold. GCG22,. -0.50%. GC00,. -0.50%. was trading...
BUSINESS

