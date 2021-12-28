Gold, silver edge higher

The pound started the week quietly and this has continued on Tuesday. In the North American session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3241, up 0.24% on the day. The UK will release final GDP for Q3 on Tuesday. The report is unlikely to shake up the pound, as final GDP is expected to confirm the initial estimate of 1.3%, m/m. On an annualized basis, GDP is expected to confirm the initial estimate of 6.6%. This high figure should be taken with a grain of salt, as it is in comparison with the Q3 data of 2020 when the economy was in the throes of COVID.

