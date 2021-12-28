Dollar mixed

The post-FOMC “inflation expectations are now anchored” rally has petered out. Technology, or growth, took a bath overnight as the Nasdaq plummeted by 2.47%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.87%, with the “value-heavy” Dow Jones easing just 0.09%. In Asia, futures on all three indexes continue to ease, shedding around 0.30%. With multiple expires on equity instruments occurring this evening in the US, some distortion because of that could be in play, as could end of yearbook squaring, etc. I expect the choppy price action to continue to spoof fast-money players into the year-end, both in the US and elsewhere.

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO