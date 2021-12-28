The British Government Should Return Tipu’s Treasures to India

The British Museum hosts plenty of official tours — a 70-minute highlights tour, an LGBTQ histories trail, and even a virtual “Museum of the World” collaboration with Google Cultural Institute. But there’s a key topic these tours will likely paper over: the fact that many objects in the Museum’s collections were stolen and have outstanding requests for return to other countries. A new, unofficial, “guerrilla” multimedia tour produced by Vice World News and created by Indian media company Dentsu Webchutney remedies institutional bashfulness on that topic. Through AR Instagram filters and short podcast episodes, visitors to the museum can now learn about the history behind how ten of the most disputed objects in its collections made their way to London’s West End — and why they should go home.

