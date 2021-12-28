ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The British Government Should Return Tipu’s Treasures to India

By Anindya Sen
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Kingdom recently announced a temporary export bar on a gold, gem-set tiger’s head finial which was once part of Tipu Sultan’s octagonal throne. The government imposed the bar following the advice of the Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest (RCEWA) which...

ARTnews

Hindu Goddess Sculpture Looted from Temple Returned to India

An ancient sculpture of a Hindu goddess that was stolen from a temple in the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh and trafficked for sale in London in the 1980s will be now be returned to India, the Guardian reports. The High Commission of India in London is set to formally accept the return of the antiquity, which depicts a seated female deity with a goat head. The ancient stone icon, which dates back to either the 8th or 9th century, was among a group of yogini Hindu figures that were stolen between 1979 and 1982 from the grounds of a temple...
INDIA
The Independent

‘A very rare icon’: Statue of Hindu goddess that was almost auctioned in London to be returned to India

An ancient statue of a Hindu goddess that was stolen from India nearly four decades ago is finally being returned to the country. The statue of the goat-headed yogini was recovered in London in October 2021 and was almost auctioned off by Sotheby’s, according to a CNN report published on Monday.Experts said it was listed with an auction value of up to Rs 1.4m (£15,000) in a catalogue from 1988 but later “pulled from sale”.“It was never investigated,” said Vijay Kumar, the co-founder of the India Pride Project, an initiative by art enthusiasts who say they want to track India’s...
INDIA
Daily Mail

Museum experts find 'extraordinary' Roman rock crystal jar in Viking-era treasure hoard found buried in a field in Scotland in 2014

It was a sorry-looking object when it was unearthed in 2014 from a ploughed field in western Scotland, having been buried for almost a thousand years ago. Now an extraordinary treasure has emerged - a spectacular Roman rock crystal jar wrapped in the most delicate gold thread by the finest medieval craftsman in the late 8th or early 9th century.
SCIENCE
Vice

The True Stories of 10 of the Most Disputed Objects at the British Museum

A group of restitution advocates from across the world are calling on the British Museum to return artefacts that were stolen by the British Empire. The British Museum is home to around 8 million objects. The reality that many of these artefacts – around 99 percent of which are not placed on public display, but hoarded away in the institution’s private archives – were forcibly taken has led to decades-long demands for their restitution.
MUSEUMS
Tipu Sultan
The Independent

