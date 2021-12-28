❄️ From the archives: Major snowfall of years past

— As snow continues to dustLake Tahoe, this December has seen record-breaking amounts of snowfall not recorded in the Tahoe area for decades. According to the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, this snowstorm surpassed December 1970 as the snowiest December ever recorded by the institute Monday afternoon — and as of Tuesday, is nearing the mark for snowiest month ever recorded since 1970 — with more than 202 inches falling this month. The record was 238 inches in the month of January 2017.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO