Remembering a Congolese Photographer’s Images of Post-Liberation Congo

There are days in 1989 when the smell of sulphur hangs in the streets, a reminder that West Berlin is surrounded by the dark continent of the Eastern Bloc, which strikes Westerners as an old, rusting, colourless industrial world populated with smoking chimneys and glum-faced proletarians operating gigantic machines. The German Democratic Republic (GDR)—the Eastern, socialist part of Germany—is the European country with the highest sulphur-dioxide emissions and the highest levels of particulate matter in the air. Since a pocket of air takes mere hours to travel across the city, the majority of the dirt in Berlin’s air is assumed not to have been caused by emissions within the city itself. As long as the power stations and factories are still operating in Czechoslovakia, Bitterfeld, and Leipzig, and while coal is burnt in the tiled stoves of old houses, a yellow-brown haze hangs heavily in the wintry Berlin sky whenever a south-easterly wind blows. The odour is unforgettable.

