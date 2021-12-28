ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Strange Hallucination Plagues Tilda Swinton in Memoria

By Dan Schindel
Hyperallergic
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Apichatpong Weerasethakul takes his time. This is the essence of “slow cinema,” a source of pleasure for those who appreciate this subdivision of experimental film and aggravation for those who don’t....

