A Strange Hallucination Plagues Tilda Swinton in Memoria

Few performers boast a resume of such wide breadth as the intrepid, versatile Tilda Swinton, whose eclectic array of roles and collaborators run the full gamut of what acting can be. As confident popping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as she is wandering a warehouse under the tutelage of Pedro Almodóvar, there’s seemingly no style she can’t master, making her the perfect partner for director Apichatpong Weerasethakul in the film of firsts that is “Memoria.” Leaving his native Thailand and making a foray into the English language, he’s put his faith in Swinton to anchor his signature style, in which action and dialogue take a back seat to stillness, mood, and texture. As a botanist nagged by a distant, ambiguous noise, she goes about discerning its origin in long takes straddling the opposed natural and industrial spheres of Bogotá, Colombia. From a state-of-the-art recording studio to the most remote pockets of the jungle, she pursues a transcendence she can’t name, hoping that finding its genesis may allay a deeper searching impulse within her.

