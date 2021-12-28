WIT Studio, Fuzi, Naoki Yoshibe Stream The Missing 8 Original Net Anime

EXCLUSIVE: Zero Gravity Management has signed VawWorld, the Indian animation outfit, and will target building the company’s slate of in-house productions as well as offering its animation production services in the U.S. Run by Kumar Sambhav, the company has acted as a production services vendor for digital media platforms for companies including Vveee Media to date. It is now building a slate of original IP, including English-language projects, geared towards sci-fi, action, and adventure for both children and adult animation. Upcoming series include Adventures of Gopala – about a group of friends solving mysteries in outer space on different planets as they learn about new life forms. Also on their slate is Max And Luke, a series where a pig (Max) and his uncle, a blue rabbit (Luke), go on adventures while protecting their friends from the mischievous big bad wolves in town. The studio will continue to offer cost-effective CGI animation services, ranging from TV to video games, with Zero Gravity set to introduce its work to U.S. clients.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO