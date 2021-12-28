ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIT Studio, Fuzi, Naoki Yoshibe Stream The Missing 8 Original Net Anime

Cover picture for the articleFuzi began streaming on YouTube an original web anime by animator Naoki Yoshibe (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure) and Wit Studio (Attack on Titan) titled The Missing 8 based on Fuzi's music videos. The first two episodes are streaming in Japanese with English subtitles, and the third episode will stream "soon."...

