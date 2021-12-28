Another Round of Rain & Snow Tonight

The snow gradually melts through Wednesday with temperatures above freezing, nearing 40 by the afternoon. The end of 2021 is fairly quiet, the start of 2022 will be messy again. Saturday's storm is looking fairly similar to the rain/snow that fell Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will fall from the low-40s Saturday morning into the lower 30s, as rain changes to snow. There could be some additional lake effect snow Saturday night, and it will be much colder Sunday, as temperatures stay below freezing. The biggest impact could be slick travel Sunday as anything wet/slushy freezes.

