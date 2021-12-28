ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Round of Rain & Snow Tonight

By Jeff Desnoyers
ABC6.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRain & snow likely overnight. Most of the precipitation holds off until after midnight. Low to mid 30s. A few slick spots for Northern and Northwest R.I. Wednesday, early rain and snow, cloudy for the remainder of...

www.abc6.com

Related
KCCI.com

Another round of snow targets evening commute

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Today: Cloudy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. High 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Tonight: Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low around 15F. Winds...
DES MOINES, IA
KAKE TV

Two rounds of snow on the way to KAKEland

New data coming in is giving us a better idea of what we could see Friday into Saturday when it comes to snowfall. Models are still pointing toward precipitation starting off mixed with rain and snow (possibly ice) Friday Night before transitioning to snow Saturday morning. South Central Kansas, including Wichita will likely see more of a mixed event and for that reason the snow totals are looking lower than locations to the north that will primarily see snow.
WICHITA, KS
YourCentralValley.com

Rain and snow today

Several waves of showers pass over Central California today. Snow levels are starting quite low — near 2,000 feet. They will rise considerably during the day bringing first snow, then a mix of rain and snow and finally rain to places like Oakhurst and Mariposa. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4 AM […]
NECN

Light Snow for Some Areas Overnight

Another decaying area of low pressure will swing in a light wintry mix Tuesday night. Very light accumulation is expected on untreated roads and on grassy areas through dawn Wednesday. The mix is confined to southern and central New England, with the precipitation changing to light rain and heading south and offshore by mid-morning.
abc57.com

Tuesday's snow ending, next focus is on Saturday

The snow gradually melts through Wednesday with temperatures above freezing, nearing 40 by the afternoon. The end of 2021 is fairly quiet, the start of 2022 will be messy again. Saturday's storm is looking fairly similar to the rain/snow that fell Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will fall from the low-40s Saturday morning into the lower 30s, as rain changes to snow. There could be some additional lake effect snow Saturday night, and it will be much colder Sunday, as temperatures stay below freezing. The biggest impact could be slick travel Sunday as anything wet/slushy freezes.
ABC6.com

Rain & Snow Through Early Wednesday Morning

Rain & snow overnight. Slippery conditions for Northern and Northwest R.I. overnight. Mid to upper 30s. Wednesday, early rain and snow, cloudy for the remainder of the day and cooler. Around 40°. Wednesday night, cloudy. An isolated shower. Upper 30s. Thursday, a few afternoon showers (rain). Low to mid...
nbcboston.com

Clouds Linger, Mild Temps Thru Friday

A weak system passed through the area last night bringing a couple of rain/snow showers which didn’t amount to much. This morning we’ll deal with lots of clouds and a lingering rain, sleet, or snow shower south, but that will be short lived as high pressure nudges into the region.
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Snow Tops Out At 4.2 Inches For Some

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain fell on the Chicago area late Tuesday afternoon, and then moved on, after a very late first measurable snowfall. The snow topped out at 4.2 inches in Greenwood, McHenry County; 3.2 inches in DeKalb, 3 inches in Lakewood and Mendota, 2.8 inches in North Aurora, 2.5 inches in Roselle, and 2 inches in Bolingbrook.
MyWabashValley.com

Foggy start, more rain and a big drop in temps

Patchy fog to start the day. Scattered showers in by late afternoon. A high of 43. Rain likely tonight with a low of 38. Give yourself extra travel time this morning until the fog lifts. By later afternoon we’ll scattered showers with rain becoming likely through the evening hours.
Turnto10.com

Another round of light rain or wintry mix Tuesday night into Wednesday

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Our weather pattern is getting consistent, with rounds of light precipitation each night. Tuesday night is another chance for rain showers or a mix with snow and sleet; this coming despite temperatures on Tuesday topping out at 50 degrees in Providence!. A few slick spots...
YourCentralValley.com

More rain and snow Wednesday

Another wintery storm system will bring moderate rain and snow overnight Tuesday and through much of the day Wednesday. The cold front arrives after midnight: Temperatures are so cold, snow levels will be very close to the Valley floor — some 1,000 feet! Here are forecast rain and snow totals for Tuesday and Wednesday: Many […]
localdvm.com

One round of rain heads out, another starts to roll in

Wednesday: Cloudy with a few rain showers early, but then dry conditions the rest of the day. Winds: L&V, High: 51 (48-55) Wednesday night: Cloudy with rain showers, steadier rain will be possible to the south. Winds: Light E, Low: 44 (40-47) Thursday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers, becoming drier...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Dense fog Wednesday morning, more snow tonight

DETROIT – Welcome to Wednesday and Ujamaa, Kwanzaa’s fourth day. Dense fog is the dominate weather feature this morning after one to two inches of new snow yesterday. Morning temperatures are closer to average highs than average lows, with temperatures climbing during the day. Tonight, we’re in for...
Comments / 0

