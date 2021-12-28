ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks end mixed, breaking 4-day winning streak for S&P 500

Frankfort Times
 20 hours ago

A wobbly day of trading on Wall Street left stock indexes mixed Tuesday, pulling...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#S P 500#Wall Street
MarketRealist

Overvalued Stocks To Steer Clear of in the New Year

The S&P 500 looks set to close high this year, ending with double-digit returns, and market valuations are running above historical averages. However, some of stocks look overvalued. Here are the three most overvalued stocks of 2021. Article continues below advertisement. Whereas there's no set yardstick for calling stocks overvalued,...
STOCKS
CNBC

Dow rises for a sixth straight day, gains nearly 100 points

U.S. stocks edged higher Wednesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising for a sixth straight day as traders continued to assess the threat of the omicron Covid-19 variant. The Dow added about 80 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq Composite traded near the flatline. Investors...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
DailyFx

S&P 500 Breakout Versus Dow Range, Dollar Ready for a Break…Next Week

An extreme contrast between the Dollar’s 30-day historical range and its volatility (ATR) suggest a break is ahead, but probably not this week. Liquidity is my top concern for evaluating what to trade and how this week; yet matters like Covid, China-West relations and monetary policy fallout should be monitored.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slumped 0.50% to $1,088.47 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.56% to 15,781.72. The stock's fall snapped a four-day winning streak. Tesla Inc. closed $155.02 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
Gephardt Daily

Dow notches five-day winning streak, S&P falls from record amid Omicron news

Dec. 28 (UPI) — U.S. markets closed Tuesday mixed as investors worked to process news surrounding the COVID-19 Omicron variant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 95.83 points, or 0.26%, to post a five-day winning streak, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.1% to fall from a record high, and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.56%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) inched 0.58% higher to $3,413.22 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,786.35. Amazon.com Inc. closed $359.86 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

AMC Entertainment and GameStop have shed more than half of their value since hitting June highs, giving most recent investors a good reason to consider selling for year-end tax-loss harvesting. Robinhood has shed more than half of its value since going public at $38 five months ago. Meme stocks and...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.13% higher to $44.70 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,786.35. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.99 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slid 0.35% to $341.25 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,786.35. The stock's fall snapped a four-day winning streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $8.42 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Stocks lose momentum in afternoon trading; S&P down 0.1%

Stock indexes are mostly lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday, pulling the market slightly below its record high as investors close out their positions for 2021. The S&P 500 was down 0.1% as of 2:20 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is coming off an all-time high on Monday, when it posted its fourth straight gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq was down 0.6%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow sweeps to 5th day in a row of gains on Tuesday, but U.S. stocks mostly finish lower

The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its fifth day in a row of gains on Tuesday, scoring its longest such win streak in about eight weeks, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by about 96 points, or 0.3%, to end near 36,398, marking its longest win streak since Nov. 3, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Investors have been betting that the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus won't derail U.S. economic growth, even if outsized gains in 2022 look less likely after this year's powerful run-up in stocks. The S&P 500 index closed down by about 4 points, or 0.1%, near 4,786, falling short of scoring its 70th record close of the year, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index shed about 897 points, or 0.6%, ending near 15,781.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) shed 2.20% to $241.44 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.56% to 15,781.72. This was the stock's sixth consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $256.05 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy