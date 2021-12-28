ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Finalize Divorce 10 Years After Split

By Johnni Macke
 18 hours ago
Reed Saxon/AP/Shutterstock

The ultimate Christmas present? Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are officially divorced, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Terminator star, 74, and the I’ve Been Thinking author, 66, finalized their legal separation on Tuesday, December 28, one decade after Shriver initially filed for divorce following Schwarzenegger’s cheating scandal.

The Kindergarten Cop actor married Shriver in 1986 after meeting at a tennis event nine years prior. The duo welcomed four childrenKatherine Schwarzenegger, Christina Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Christopher Schwarzenegger — between 1989 and 1997.

The journalist stood by Arnold’s side as he served as the governor of California for two terms from 2003 to 2011 — but they hit a bump in the road after 25 years together when the Austria native revealed he’d been unfaithful years prior.

News broke in May 2011 that Arnold had an affair with the family’s former housekeeper, Mildred “Patty Baena, in 1997 and fathered a child, son Joseph Baena.

“I understand and deserve the feelings of anger and disappointment among my friends and family,” the Jingle All the Way actor said in a statement, announcing that he and Shriver separated in the wake of the scandal. “There are no excuses and I take full responsibility for the hurt I have caused. I have apologized to Maria, my children and my family. I am truly sorry.”

The Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement founder, for her part, released a statement of her own, saying, “This is a painful and heartbreaking time. As a mother, my concern is for the children. I ask for compassion, respect and privacy as my children and I try to rebuild our lives and heal.”

Shriver filed for divorce in July of that year. Us confirmed at the time that the Chicago native was seeking joint legal and physical custody of the pair’s then-minor children, Patrick and Christopher.

Eunice Kennedy Shriver’s daughter cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for separating after more than two decades together. She also asked for Arnold to pay her attorney’s fees and spousal support, according to court documents obtained by Us.

The Predator actor spoke out about the affair in November 2017, telling Fox News that it was a “major, major screw-up” on his part.

Despite not being legally divorce until this month, the exes have seemingly moved forward with their lives and continue to coparent their four children. In fact, the former couple have embraced being grandparents to Katherine’s 16-month-old daughter, Lyla, who she shares with husband Chris Pratt.

“They really love [being grandparents],” the Gift of Forgiveness author, 32, exclusively told Us in December 2020. “It’s such a great and cool new role for both of them to be able to experience. Also, for me as their daughter to watch them in this new role is such a beautiful thing.”

Arnold and Shriver are going to be grandparents for a second time in 2022, with Katherine and Pratt, 42, announcing earlier this month that they are expecting baby No. 2. The Guardians of the Galaxy star is also father of son Jack, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

