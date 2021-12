It happened with just under four minutes left in the 5-3 Seattle Kraken loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 18, but the team will be feeling it moving forward. Left wing Brandon Tanev took a hit deep behind the Oilers net and fell to the ice, and he needed assistance to skate to the bench and down the Seattle tunnel. He has yet to return to the ice, and the team announced Tuesday that the forward was on injured reserve and would miss the remainder of the season with an ACL injury.

NHL ・ 22 HOURS AGO