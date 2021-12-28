ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

EPA to require more facilities to report releases of carcinogenic gas

By Rachel Frazin
The Hill
The Hill
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QsorM_0dXlEFLP00

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Monday that it will require more facilities to report the release of a carcinogenic gas called ethylene oxide (EtO), after previously not requiring them to do so.

The agency said in a statement Monday that it believes the 29 facilities facing the new requirement are “likely to exceed” the emissions reporting threshold of 10,000 pounds per year of EtO.

It argued that the move will help communities deal with the substance, which is mainly used to make other chemicals and for sterilization.

“For too long, many communities in this country, particularly those with environmental justice concerns, have been at risk of exposure to EtO without even knowing it,” said Assistant Administrator for the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention Michal Freedhoff in a statement.

“This will help inform EPA’s future actions and empower communities to act at the local level,” Freedhoff said.

According to the agency, there’s evidence that ethylene oxide exposure increases risks of white blood cell cancers and breast cancer.

EtO has recently been the subject of controversy. A watchdog found in April that a Trump administration political official delayed releasing information on the chemical.

The EPA said in October that it planned to evaluate whether 31 facilities should have to report their emissions of EtO, but this week said that two of those facilities were removed from the list after one indicated it no longer does sterilization work there and another said it released the gas only in low quantities.

It will also require 16 of the facilities to report releases of another chemical called ethylene glycol, which can impact the nervous system, heart and kidneys if ingested. The substance can “co-occur” with ethylene oxide, according to the EPA.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Sterilization#Chemicals#Trump
AFP

Biden raises car gas mileage standards to fight climate change

President Joe Biden is raising mileage standards for cars and trucks sold in the United States in a bid to limit emissions, as the spending bill he counted on to fund the fight against climate change appears to be on life support. - Shifting standards - In contrast with Trump, Biden has made fighting climate change a priority for his administration, and was counting on BBB's passage to pay for expansive programs aimed at doing that.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wbiw.com

2022 Fuel Economy Guide released by EPA and Department of Energy

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) have produced the Fuel Economy Guide to help car buyers choose the most fuel-efficient vehicle that meets their needs. Complete with helpful listings of fuel consumption for all automobile models and makes, graphs of fuel consumption, illustrations,...
ECONOMY, IN
marketplace.org

Do methane leak detection and repair programs reduce emissions? New research suggests yes.

Methane is the second-largest contributor to climate change behind carbon dioxide, and last month the Environmental Protection Agency announced new regulations aimed at reducing methane emissions from oil and gas operators in the U.S. For the first time, regulators will require companies to aggressively detect and repair leaks that allow methane to escape — efforts that, until now, have been difficult to measure the efficacy of.
ENVIRONMENT
wfyi.org

EPA releases 'most ambitious car emissions standards ever'

By 2026, new cars could get an average of 40 miles per gallon. That’s according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s new standards for car emissions — which it calls the "most ambitious standards ever." They replace the goal set under former President Donald Trump, which would have...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
EPA
wjol.com

Illinois EPA Offering Grant Funding For Wastewater Treatment Facilities

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) The Illinois EPA is offering a new funding opportunity to assist communities where there are currently no wastewater treatment facilities. The agency is making one-million-dollars available for grants through the Unsewered Communities Planning Grant Program. The program will assist small and disadvantaged communities in developing a project plan that identifies a solution to wastewater collection and treatment needs.
POLITICS
Jacksonville Journal Courier

EPA announces nationwide monitoring effort of drinking water

On Monday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency finalized the Fifth Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule to establish nationwide monitoring for 29 per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and lithium in drinking water. This action is "essential" and meant to address the public health and environmental risks of PFAS in drinking water, the...
POLITICS
WNMT AM 650

U.S. EPA finalizes tougher new vehicle emissions requirements

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is finalizing new vehicle emissions requirements through 2026 that reverse former President Donald Trump’s rollback of car pollution cuts and will speed a U.S. shift to more electric vehicles. “We are setting robust and rigorous standards that will aggressively reduce...
U.S. POLITICS
WausauPilot

EPA releases $1B to clean up toxic waste sites in 24 states

Nearly 50 toxic waste sites around the U.S. will be cleaned up, and ongoing work at dozens of others will get a funding boost, as federal environmental officials announced Friday a $1 billion infusion to the Superfund program. The money comes from the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe...
ENVIRONMENT
Autoblog

EPA raises fuel economy requirements higher than ever before

The EPA just released updated fuel economy standards that are much more stringent than those imposed by the Trump administration in 2020. President Biden’s EPA is drawing the line in the sand at a 40 mpg fleet average by model year 2026 for light duty vehicles. Previously, the requirement...
U.S. POLITICS
my40.tv

EPA releases new report about climate change impacts on seasonal events

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It hasn't felt much like December in the mountains. Many days this month, we reached the 60s and even 70s. EPA releases new report about climate change impacts on seasonal events. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has taken notice and issued a new report on...
ENVIRONMENT
Newswise

Eight substances added to 15th Report on Carcinogens

Newswise — Eight substances have been added to the Report on Carcinogens, bringing the total list to 256 substances that are known, or reasonably anticipated, to cause cancer in humans. This is the 15th Report on Carcinogens, which is a cumulative report, mandated by Congress and prepared by the National Toxicology Program (NTP) for the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The release of this report coincides with the 50th Anniversary of the National Cancer Act of 1971, which initiated the nation’s war on cancer.
CANCER
Truth About Cars

U.S. EPA Readies Strictest Vehicle Emission Requirements Ever

We’ve got good news for people who want fewer choices in the type of cars they’ll be able to purchase in the future. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has finalized strict new vehicle emissions requirements through 2026 that would reverse the current standards set by the agency under former President Donald Trump. The Trump administration rolled back some of the long-term environmental policies implemented under the Obama administration. However, the Biden administration has said its biggest focus will be on addressing climate issues by dissolving those policies restoring the targets established when Barack Obama was still in the White House. The agency released some proposals in August outlining the general path it would be taking. But the details dropped by EPA Administrator Michael Regan on Monday vastly exceed those Obama metrics serving as a benchmark.
U.S. POLITICS
dtnpf.com

Renewable Fuel Standard Reset Rule Proposal on Track for May 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (DTN) -- While EPA released a broad-reaching Renewable Fuel Standard proposal last week, the agency is planning to propose an expected reset of the RFS for 2023 and beyond by next spring. The agency posted its unified agenda on the Office of Management and Budget website, including a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

The Hill

426K+
Followers
51K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy