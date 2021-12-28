ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creative Problem-Solving Skills are Critical for Business. That's Where 'Brilliant' Comes In.

 17 hours ago

When you start a business, you’re opening yourself up to challenges you never dreamed possible before. And it’s a lot more than monitoring inventory and launching marketing and making sure paperwork gets done.

Somewhere along the way, very involved sales or delivery or collections issues will arise. Or you could be faced with the biggest problem an entrepreneur has to solve, a dispute between people.

What do you do?

Well, sometimes the best way to solve a problem is to follow patterns that have worked before. And those solutions can often come from the places you’d least expect. But think about it...doesn’t it make sense that the logical, orderly steps to solve a math problem or explain a scientific process can be applied outside those fields too?

Business learning can come from lots of unexpected sources. And with Brilliant , it doesn’t hurt to pick up some really useful knowledge along the way.

Brilliant is a new way of thinking about learning.

Brilliant is smart learning for smart people. Smart people have a natural curiosity about the world around them and systems they don’t already understand. That need to know plays right into the Brilliant model, offering more than 60 courses in math, science, and computer science, crafted to strengthen your quantitative and analytical skills.

Designed by award-winning teachers and professionals from MIT, Caltech, Microsoft, Google, and more, Brilliant training veers hard away from rote lessons with their often-heavy emphasis on reading and lectures. Brilliant teaches through engagement, presenting new concepts visually and intuitively while solving challenging interactive problems from the start.

These STEM fields are often training areas that can elude young students, but if you’re ready to circle back, whether you're looking to refresh the fundamentals of algebra and geometry, learn how to train a neural network, or program a quantum computer, Brilliant will walk you through.

Unlike more formal learning that centers around memorization of facts and figures, Brilliant is more interested in contextualizing knowledge, offering up fun storytelling, short lessons, and thought-provoking puzzles and exercises that let learners really apply the information to real world examples.

Want to understand the physics of motion? Work with virtual pendulum clocks drives the point home. Unclear on algebraic functions? A sequence working with rockets will make it clear. And you’ll be surprised how playing a little blackjack can drive home some important points about probability and statistics.

Meanwhile, all this training reinforces principles of critical thinking and problem-solving that can be applied to any walk of life, including your business. Even learning about these unrelated fields opens your mind, perhaps even offering just the right methodology or openness of thought to answer pressing big business questions. Who knows when a supply chain foul-up or a logistics issue can be resolved with something you learned in science class?

Sign up and get Brilliant.

The full collection of training in dozens of intriguing subjects is all available now for visitors to check out at the Brilliant website . Users can sign on and unlock everything with either annual or even monthly subscription offers, starting at less than $12.50 per month – plus, the first 200 to sign up will get 20 percent off a yearly subscription.

stonecountyleader.com

Stewart Solves Problems For Niche Markets

It started with an educated idea and a printer on a coffee table. Just two years later Zack Stewart is refining a business model that capitalizes on discovering needs through the power of social media and shipping hundreds and thousands of his 3-D printed parts across the globe each week.
ECONOMY
sjsu.edu

Students Pitch Problem-Solving Business Ideas at SJSU Innovation Competition

Four biotechnology graduate students at San José State University recently discovered a concerning problem: In the research labs where they were interns, the majority of single-use plastics were not being recycled because of contamination. So those students — Sushmita Sen,’22 MS Biotechnology; Paul Mack, ’22 MS Biotechnology; Tvisha Josyula,...
SAN JOSE, CA
The American Genius

Culture is so critical, especially when it comes to your business

I like to think that I know a thing or two about vocabulary and its application to everyday life. However, I will admit, there have been times where I’ve thrown around a word or a phrase without being 100% sure of its meaning. This typically happens with broad phrases, and we’re all guilty of it. But, what’s cool about language(s) is that it’s virtually limitless, so there’s always room to learn something new. I’m sure you’re thinking, “okay, Taylor, that’s great and probably not as profound as you think it is. What does this have to do with business?” Well, one of the phrases I’ve heard people throw around and not actually have it stick is “business culture.” It’s used broadly as a cliche with little meaning behind it, often used incorrectly.
ECONOMY
thearizona100.com

Teach problem solving for better customer experiences

A friend’s family company manufactures customized products. A customer called to say that delivery of his order by Friday was critical. The receptionist checked, then replied that standard delivery should arrive Thursday. On Thursday, only two of five boxes arrived. Unhappiness ensued. Neither the receptionist nor shipping manager had...
ECONOMY
New Haven Register

How to Manage a Fast-Growing Remote Team

Our team combines employees from 10 countries, and up to 10 new staff members join us every week. To find them, we use standard job sites or Linkedin and then conduct video interviews through the Spark Hire service. This allows us to do a large number of interviews conveniently and effectively in a short time.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
geekcastradio.com

Why Building Technology Skills is Critical for Your Career

Have you ever wondered how your technology skills could impact your future career? If you’ve always worked well with technology and computers, you’ve come to the right place. There are many reasons why developing your technical skills could be beneficial to you in the future. Here are a few ways that your technology skills could critically impact your career specifically.
TECHNOLOGY
World Economic Forum

How to adapt to a post-pandemic workplace - Young Global Leaders share their insights

COVID-19 has transformed the traditional workplace and remote/hybrid working has become the norm. Many employees are reporting post-pandemic burnout and huge numbers of people are quitting. Young Global Leaders share their thoughts on how to build more inclusive and sustainable work environments. COVID-19 has challenged the traditional idea of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thebossmagazine.com

What Are Project Management Skills in the Modern Landscape?

Working as a project manager can be a difficult job. Managing a project successfully can be a delicate process, with many different pieces of the puzzle to take into account. From the clients to your team to third party influences, technology and so much more, you need to ensure that you have the right balance of organizational and interpersonal skills to get the best results from the projects you are managing.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Inc.com

Onboarding New Hybrid Employees? Use This Checklist

With an influx of companies embracing the hybrid work environment, many professionals are planning to head back to the office in some capacity over the next year. As many companies introduce a myriad of options for employees to help with struggling retention rates (from full-time remote work to solely on-site to a combination of the two), this new-normal opens up the job market to a more extensive and diverse talent pool, including geographically distant professionals and new graduates looking for permanent positions.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Itproportal

Training and tech: how to solve the AI skills gap in a post-pandemic age

From pharmaceuticals to retail, AI is changing the face of almost every major industry sector right now – in a tectonic shift that’s snowballed as a direct result of the pandemic. Over half of US companies are ramping up their AI investments because of Covid-19, in a trend echoed globally. This includes the UK, where the impact of AI technologies is expected to drive a GDP gain of at least 5 percent by the year 2030.
ENGINEERING
Forbes

The Power Of A 'Yes, And' Mindset To Solve Complex Problems

Carrie is the Co-CEO of SecondMuse, an impact and innovation company that builds resilient economies. In the U.S. and across the world, the conversation around the great issues facing humanity often takes a binary approach, pitting one priority against another, as if life is a relentless series of tradeoffs and no two problems can be solved in tandem.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

Problem Solving in Software Development: Specialization Vs. Generalization

Solving complex problems, studying different architectures, learning about working on multiple open source projects, understanding coding guidelines, and writing clean code along with its tests will help you a lot in the future. As to how to declare an Integer in C or export JAVA_HOME, don’t bother your mind and let stack overflow take care of these small issues. In other words, you need to make efforts towards the specific issues that you believe are very challenging and demanding while letting the stack overflow take care of small issues like compilation problems due to dependency issues and stuff like that.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
