Disturbing new details are emerging about the 19 year old arrested on Christmas day while trying to climb over the grating of Windsor Castle, where the Queen Elizabeth was celebrating with Carlo and Camilla. The British tabloid The Sun obtained and published a video that most likely portrays the 19-year-old, masked and armed with a crossbow, while threatens to “assassinate the Queen to avenge the Amritsar massacre of 1919 ″. Scotland Yard confirmed that investigators are “evaluating the content of the video” after the arrest of the man, resident of Southampton, proving that what happened is being considered with the utmost attention.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO