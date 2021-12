Tribune-Review

A crash affected westbound traffic on Route 22 in Murrysville near Monroeville Tuesday afternoon.

The accident by McDonald’s and in the area of the Blue Spruce Shoppes was reported at 4 p.m., a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said.

Two passenger vehicles collided in a “T-bone”-type crash, the dispatcher said. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Tow trucks were responding to remove the vehicles.