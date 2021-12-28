ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova-Temple game postponed because of COVID

By Sportsnaut
No. 22 Villanova’s matchup with Philadelphia-area rival Temple on Wednesday has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Owls’ basketball program.

The game was to be played at Villanova’s Finneran Pavilion.

Villanova (8-4, 1-1 Big East) and Temple (7-5, 0-1 American Athletic Conference) will look to reschedule the game on another date. If the game is rescheduled, tickets already purchased will be honored on the new date.

Villanova’s next scheduled game is Saturday at No. 15 Seton Hall. Next up for Temple is a home game against No. 12 Houston on Sunday.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

