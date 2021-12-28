ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Red Wings-Islanders becomes NHL’s latest COVID postponement

Wednesday’s game between the Detroit Red Wings and host New York Islanders became the 71st NHL contest postponed due to COVID-19 this season.

The decision was handed down Tuesday, as both teams continue to have limited rosters due to spread of the virus.

The Islanders placed Brock Nelson into COVID-19 protocol earlier Tuesday. Two days earlier, Anthony Beauvillier, Cal Clutterbuck, Zach Parise and Oliver Wahlstrom were added to the protocol.

The Red Wings had six players sidelined by COVID as of Tuesday — Adam Erne, Sam Gagner, Nick Leddy, Jordan Oesterle, Lucas Raymond and Joe Veleno.

Both New York and Detroit were shut down due to COVID outbreaks before the NHL decided to extend its holiday break. The Islanders last played Dec. 19, and the Red Wings haven’t played since Dec. 18.

The NHL is set to return to action Tuesday after a six-day pause from games. The league previously postponed Tuesday’s game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks.

Also, four other Wednesday games have been postponed: Pittsburgh-Toronto, Boston-Ottawa, Chicago-Winnipeg and Dallas-Colorado.

–Field Level Media

Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings add two, remove two from COVID protocol

The Red Wings have lost a pair of players to COVID protocol but have also welcomed two back as the team announced that winger Lucas Raymond and defenseman Nick Leddy have been placed into protocol while winger Robby Fabbri and center Michael Rasmussen have both been activated and placed on the active roster.
Footwear News

COVID-19 Cancellations Are Back for Sports, Broadway, & Other Major Events

COVID-19 cancellations are back. Although some restrictions were loosening this year following the rapid spread of COVID-19 in 2020, some of the annual festive and athletic events that returned are facing cancellations again as the new Omicron variant surges. As information on the virus develops, major events have gone on hiatus amid precautions. Here, a roundup of some of the events that were scheduled for the rest of the year that are now postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Entertainment • The Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular: The New York City staple, known for its high-flying kicks and even more exciting costumes, is...
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
CBS Boston

Patrice Bergeron Disappointed That He Won’t Get One Final Olympic Experience

BOSTON (CBS) — Patrice Bergeron has a pair of gold medals from his two Olympic experiences with Team Canada. The 36-year-old Bruins captain was hoping for a third shot at gold come February, but that was taken away from him when the NHL decided it was backing out of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The league made the decision last week as postponements around the NHL piled up amid a surge of COVID-19 cases. The Boston Bruins were among the teams hit hard by the virus, and won’t play again until after the calendar flips to 2022. With all those...
Las Vegas Sun

Golden Knights return from break depleted but eager for game action

The Golden Knights who participated in the first practice after the holiday break were energetic, refreshed and eager to get back on the ice Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Kings. The problem was that there just weren’t as many as Vegas would have liked. The Golden Knights were...
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Justin Morneau’s Backyard Hockey Game Tradition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Baseball and hockey will take center ice this weekend when the NHL Winter Classic comes to Target Field on New Year’s Day. This week, special correspondent Carly Zucker is sharing some unique stories from the State of Hockey. She met up with former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau and Wild winger Mark Parrish during a backyard hockey game among their retired teammates. CARLY ZUCKER: Winter Classic is coming is coming to Minneapolis, little did we know this is happening right in our backyard. How did this pickup game start? JUSTIN MORNEAU: A lot of us guys are looking for...
