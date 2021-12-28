ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Bowl canceled hours before kickoff due to COVID-19 issues

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Holiday Bowl has become the fifth postseason college football game to be canceled. UCLA was forced to pull out just hours before kickoff because of COVID-19 issues with the team.

The Bruins were scheduled to face No. 18 North Carolina State at Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres at 6 p.m. MT but the decision to scrap the contest was made hours before at 1:30 p.m.

BYU running back Tyler Allgeier declares for NFL Draft

The Hawaii, Military, Fenway, and Arizona Bowls have already been canceled with virus issues leaving teams without enough available players. The Sun and Gator Bowls have had to scramble to find replacement teams.

North Carolina State is the fifth Atlantic Coast Conference team to have its bowl disrupted.

