PENNSBURG, PA — Wynk™ THC & Seltzer is now available in Maine for “canna-curious” folks looking for the low-key, chill vibe that can be achieved with a microdosed 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD. In all-natural flavors like Juicy Mango, Lime Twist and Black Cherry Fizz, each 8.4-ounce can of Wynk has zero calories and promises a light, relaxing buzz without the hangover usually associated with the overly-sweet hard seltzers currently in the market. The product will be available for both medical patients and +21 consumers.

MAINE STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO