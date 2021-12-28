Multiple outbuildings go ablaze as grass fire burns in Oklahoma City metro area

NICOMA PARK, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City metro area firefighters are battling a grass fire in the Nicoma Park area that has set ablaze multiple outbuildings.

The grass fire burned approximately 1,000 acres in the area of NE 17th and Westminster in Nicoma Park.

No homes were damaged, but an Oklahoma City Fire Department official told KFOR multiple outbuildings caught fire.

A grass fire burned around 1,000 acres.

Around 30 fire departments banded together to battle the grass fire.

The grass fire caused heavy smoke.

The blaze can be seen in the distance.

Oklahoma City and Nicoma Park firefighters and firefighters from over 20 other departments battled the blaze.

Firefighters had the blaze around 50 percent contained as of 4:30 p.m.

Fire officials told KFOR the only injury was a minor one to a firefighter.

