Multiple outbuildings go ablaze as grass fire burns in Oklahoma City metro area
NICOMA PARK, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City metro area firefighters are battling a grass fire in the Nicoma Park area that has set ablaze multiple outbuildings.High Fire Danger Tuesday and big changes on the way for your New Year’s
The grass fire burned approximately 1,000 acres in the area of NE 17th and Westminster in Nicoma Park.
No homes were damaged, but an Oklahoma City Fire Department official told KFOR multiple outbuildings caught fire.
Oklahoma City and Nicoma Park firefighters and firefighters from over 20 other departments battled the blaze.Firefighters put out blaze at Oklahoma City Sonic
Firefighters had the blaze around 50 percent contained as of 4:30 p.m.
Fire officials told KFOR the only injury was a minor one to a firefighter.
