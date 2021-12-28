ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple outbuildings go ablaze as grass fire burns in Oklahoma City metro area

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
NICOMA PARK, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City metro area firefighters are battling a grass fire in the Nicoma Park area that has set ablaze multiple outbuildings.

The grass fire burned approximately 1,000 acres in the area of NE 17th and Westminster in Nicoma Park.

No homes were damaged, but an Oklahoma City Fire Department official told KFOR multiple outbuildings caught fire.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ScnAR_0dXlAitC00
    A grass fire burned around 1,000 acres.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M9Pcp_0dXlAitC00
    Around 30 fire departments banded together to battle the grass fire.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09QkBy_0dXlAitC00
    The grass fire caused heavy smoke.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qiv1k_0dXlAitC00
    The blaze can be seen in the distance.

Oklahoma City and Nicoma Park firefighters and firefighters from over 20 other departments battled the blaze.

Firefighters had the blaze around 50 percent contained as of 4:30 p.m.

Fire officials told KFOR the only injury was a minor one to a firefighter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

