How a rabbi and an evangelical pastor are fighting white supremacy

By Jaden Amos, USA TODAY
 17 hours ago

How a rabbi and an evangelical pastor are fighting white supremacy together

By Tom Krattenmaker

Depressed by the mutual contempt in which the two Americas hold one another? By the gloom hanging over what is supposed to be a season of light?

I certainly am. But I am lifted by the story of Rabbi Rachel Schmelkin and evangelical pastor Tom Breeden and the work they’ve been doing together since the infamous "Unite the Right" rally violated their city of Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017.

Rather than running for the shelter of like-minded liberals as she was tempted to do, Schmelkin has thrown herself into the work of reducing identity-based violence and hate. She has found a ready partner in Breeden who, contrary to oversimplified notions about evangelicals, shares her commitment to restoring decency to public life.

Today's Editorial Cartoon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AtvDT_0dXlATbB00
Andy Marlette, USA TODAY Network USA TODAY Network

We can save women from heart attacks with more education and research

By Barbra Streisand and Dr. C. Noel Bairey Merz

The last thing we need during the holidays – especially amid a global pandemic – is another reason to worry, but women, in particular, should be concerned about their heart health.

A decade ago, we joined forces to combat gender inequity in cardiovascular research, treatment and prevention. We knew heart disease was seen as a “men’s disease” despite being the No. 1 killer of women in the United States, that women were excluded from research studies, and that even many doctors didn’t know that women’s and men’s hearts and symptoms are not the same.

But we never imagined a pandemic would impede our progress. That’s what is happening today.

We need to listen, not shame to get people vaccinated

By Dr. Kizzmekia S. Corbett

The highly transmissible omicron variant is ripping around the globe, and only 61.2% of the population in the U.S. is fully vaccinated.

As we enter the second straight holiday season of an all-hands-on-deck response against SARS-CoV-2, our health care providers, our public health workers, our scientists and all who support them are exhausted – exhausted by the constant pressure to get data out feverishly, exhausted by the 3 a.m. emails and, for many, exhausted by seemingly plateaued vaccine uptake. But we can’t give up on reaching the vaccine inquisitive.

The numbers are depressing. Despite the incredible safety and efficacy of the vaccines, 1 in 7 adults in the U.S. still say they will “definitely not” get vaccinated, according to recent research from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Other columns to read today

Columns on qualified immunity

Currently, we are doing a series examining the issue of qualified immunity. For more on the series read here.

This newsletter was compiled by Jaden Amos.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How a rabbi and an evangelical pastor are fighting white supremacy

